WATCH: National champions Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd & Kaitlyn Chen meet, greet, & party with $150M worth Alicia Keys

Women's college basketball national champions Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen were spotted at a party in a New York City nightclub where they met superstar singer Alicia Keys. A video posted on X on Thursday showed Keys, who has an estimated net worth of $150 million per Celebrity Net Worth, congratulating both Fudd and Chen as Bueckers introduced them.

"Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Alicia Keys at a party?" The post was captioned.

Bueckers, Fudd and Chen were part of the powerhouse that earned UConn women's basketball its 12th national championship title. Fudd led the pack with 24 points, five rebounds and one assist. Bueckers followed with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Chen produced two points, one rebound and four assists in 18 minutes of action.

While Fudd will be returning for one more year with the Huskies, Bueckers, who is the projected top pick for the upcoming 2025 WNBA draft, and Chen are expected to move on to the women's professional basketball league.

Meanwhile, Bueckers ends her collegiate basketball career as a two-time national player of the year and the 2025 Wade Trophy recipient, awarded to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s player of the year. She is now the seventh UConn player to win the Wade Trophy, joining Rebecca Lobo (1995), Jennifer Rizzotti (1996), Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2003), Maya Moore (2009-11) and Breanna Stewart (2015-16).

Paige Bueckers bypasses question on WNBA future with Dallas Wings

UConn star Paige Bueckers is predicted to be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, meaning she would be selected by the Dallas Wings. However, recent reports by Front Office Sports indicated that the national champion might not be interested in joining the Wings. Asked about the rumours ahead of UConn's Final Four matchup against UCLA, Bueckers said:

"I don't know. The reports are the reports. People write stories, and it's whatever. Honestly, I'm not really worried about that at the moment. I'm just worried about being here, being present with the team, and trying to get better every single day. So whatever the future may hold, it's only in God's hands."

Bueckers has not confirmed or denied plans to join Dallas, but her recent comments fueled speculation about avoiding the Wings. Despite having Arike Ogunbowale as their top scorer, the Wings reportedly did not contact Bueckers before UConn's national championship win Sunday, according to Front Office Sports.

