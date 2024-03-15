WATCH: NC State chants break out at Carolina vs Florida's NHL game as Wolfpack upset Duke

During the Carolina Hurricanes' victory over the Florida Panthers in the NHL, the story of the game centred away to a different Carolina team. Earlier in the day, the ACC Tournament saw a massive upset.

Favorites Duke found themselves up against North Carolina State in a lopsided 10-seed versus 2-seed matchup. However, the Wolfpack was able to come out on top, beating the Duke Bluedevils 74-69.

That madness spread to the NHL as well. A fan at the game captured the video as fans all around the PNC Arena started chanting Wolfpack to show love to their collegiate team.

The charge started by the fans translated to the rink as well as Carolina (40-20-6) beat Florida (45-18-4) 4-0. It was a team effort for the Hurricanes as Seth Jarvis, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Martin Necas, and Andrei Svechnikov all chipped in with a goal apiece.

They continued a happy day for Carolina after the unexpected exploits of the Wolfpack against Duke in the ACC Tournament.

How did the NC State Wolfpack defeat the Duke Bluedevils?

Due to the size advantage on Duke's side, Kyle Filipowski was slated to dominate proceedings. Unsurprisingly, he finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds, doing his best to keep Duke in the game. However, aside from a decent outing for Mark Mitchell who pitched in with 18, the rest of the Bluedevils team did not have their best game.

On the other hand, for the Wolfpack, it was a team effort with five people scoring in double digits, including DJ Home leading all scorers for NC State with 18 off the bench. It was their third straight victory in the ACC Tournament, making them the first double-digit seed to win three games and reach the semifinal round.

The biggest breakdown for Duke was the three-point shooting, as they finished just five of 20 from long range. On the other hand, NC State was lethal from downtown, shooting seven of 16 for a decisive advantage.

Duke v NC State

Further, the defensive intensity was vastly different on both sides, with the Wolfpack forcing multiple turnovers, led by the defensive presence of Mohammed Diarra. One of the five scorers in double digits, he finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds but made his impact on the defensive end with four blocks and three steals.

While Duke has its position in the NCAA Tournament solidified, NC State needs to win every game on its way to jockeying for a position. This win continues their storybook run through the ACC Tournament. Now, unless another upset takes place for Boston College, they will face #3-seeded Virginia in the semifinals.