WATCH: Oakland fans unveil daring tattoo and waxing antics at Golden Grizzlies hoops game

A video of an Oakland Golden Grizzlies fan getting a full-blown tattoo and wax session during his team's recent clash against the Fort Wayne Mastodons has gone viral on social media.

The bizarre incident happened during the Oakland Golden Grizzlies' (23-11) 75-65 win against the Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-12). The custom has been a staple of Golden Grizzlies games, where their raucous fans celebrate by getting tattoos when their team pulls off a large lead.

Here's the video:

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies make it to the Big Dance

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies have a 23-11 overall record this season. But their eventual aim - according to coach - Greg Kampe is to return to the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 seeded Oakland beat No. 6 seed Milwaukee 83-76 to win the Horizon League championship and book an automatic ticket to the Big Dance, which starts in a few weeks.

This will be the first time the Golden Grizzlies are going to the NCAA Tournament since 2011 when they were part of the Summit League. This will be the fourth time coach Greg Kampe has led the team to the tournament.

Trey Townsend was the star of the show, exploding for a career-high 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Twenty-seven of those points were scored in the second half by the Horizon League Player of the Year.

After the game, he explained his mindset in the game:

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Townsend said. "I just kept going to what was working, and it worked out. It just happened to be my day today. It feels amazing."

The long-serving coach Greg Kampe was emotional after the momentous win:

"My whole focus for the whole year was to get here and get these kids here," Kampe said. "I haven't been to sleep since we got here. I've probably gone through 12 5-Hour Energies, maybe I'm a little bit jacked up on caffeine right now because of that. But it just hit me. When the confetti came down, it hit me, man. I just can't tell you. How happy I am.

“How lucky I am to have this group of kids,” Kampe said. “I mean, it’s unbelievable. … I might cry because I’m serious. They just are unbelievable.”

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi has bracketed the Oakland Grizzlies as the No. 14 seeds in the Midwest region. With lower-seeded teams pulling off surprises in the past, the Golden Grizzlies will fancy their chances.