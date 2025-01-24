WATCH: OSU players surprise coach Jacie Hoyt with wild celebrations after upset win vs Hailey Van Lith's TCU

Wednesday night saw a huge upset when coach Jacie Hoyt's Oklahoma State Cowgirls stunned star guard Hailey Van Lith and the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs 60-59.

The Cowgirls battled ups and downs throughout the game, trailing 39-24 at halftime after scoring just eight points in the second quarter. They responded with a resounding third quarter, outscoring the Horned Frogs 16-9.

They continued their strong defense in the fourth quarter. After being down by as much as 15 points, Oklahoma State completed the rally as they beat TCU 20-11 in the last 12 minutes to pull off the upset win.

Three players scored in double-digits for the home side. Stailee Heard led the way with 17 points and six rebounds while Jadyn Wooten put up 14 points and four assists. Anna Gret Asi provided 10 points.

Limited to 59 points, TCU struggled to shoot the ball efficiently with splits of 33% overall and 28% from three. Sedona Prince finished with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, Van Lith had 12 points and eight rebounds and Taylor Bigby contributed with 11 points and four rebounds.

The Cowgirls made sure to celebrate the ranked win after the game, giving everyone in the locker room, including their coach, a water bottle shower. These celebrations were seen in an Instagram post from the team's official account on Thursday.

"Well deserved water bottle shower for the Cowgirls," the post caption read.

What's next for Jacie Hoyt, Oklahoma State

It was a highly valuable victory for Jacie Hoyt and the Cowgirls, who might get plenty of attention in the next AP Top 25 poll for women's basketball.

Oklahoma State improved to 16-3 on the season, including 6-2 in conference play. They have put up 80.9 points on 48.1% shooting from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 23.4 points per game.

Stailee Heard leads the way with an average of 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Micah Gray comes next with 14.2 points and 2.7 rebounds, while Anna Gret Asi provides 12.4 points and 2.9 assists on average.

Jacie Hoyt and the Cowgirls now prepare for their next matchup, where they will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

