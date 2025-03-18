WATCH: Paige Bueckers and co. announce new UConn jerseys days away from March Madness

The UConn women’s basketball team will begin their March Madness journey on Saturday wearing a brand-new jersey. The Huskies revealed their new playing outfit on Tuesday with a well-produced announcement video.

Several players participated in the video shared on the team’s X account, but star guard Paige Bueckers had a major role. At the start of the video, she delivered an emotional speech that sounded like a farewell message.

“I can’t believe my time here at UConn is coming to an end,” Bueckers said. “It’s been everything I ever dreamed of as a kid. I wanted to come here and wear this jersey with pride, and it’s been an amazing journey. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I just can’t believe I am never going to wear this jersey again.

"But that’s because we have some exciting things coming soon.”

After she concluded, she appeared in the next scene wearing the newly designed UConn jersey and showing off some swag.

Other players also modeled the new jersey in the video, which featured a hip-hop soundtrack in the background.

UConn has had a dominant season, finishing the Big East regular season undefeated (18-0) to clinch the conference title. The Huskies also secured their 12th consecutive Big East Tournament title by defeating Creighton 72-50 in the championship game.

UConn earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament selection day

The Huskies have been selected as the No. 2 seed for March Madness and will compete in the Spokane 4 Region. This is the seventh time Connecticut has received a No. 2 seed, while they have also extended their NCAA Tournament appearance streak, which dates back to the 1988-89 season.

With 11 national titles to its name, UConn is the most successful women’s college basketball program of all time, with the team also reaching 23 Final Fours since the 1988-89 season.

The Huskies are set to open their NCAA Tournament ca against No. 15-seed Arkansas on Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be on ABC.

On a 10-game winning streak, UConn is considered a strong contender to challenge reigning national champion South Carolina.

