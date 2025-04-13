WATCH: Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and more turn up for UConn's national championship parade, day before WNBA Draft

UConn women's basketball stars Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and other members of the team turned up for the national championship parade ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft. The Huskies became the national champions after an 82-59 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks last Sunday.

A day before the anticipated WNBA draft, UConn celebrated its first NCAA Tournament title since 2016 and Bueckers' first and last national title. A post on X (formerly Twitter) showed Bueckers and Fudd stepping out to the cheers of fans.

In another post, Bueckers posed with standout freshman Sarah Strong at the parade.

The win marked UConn's 12th women's national title in program history. The Huskies made a dominant run through March Madness, with Bueckers recording multiple 30-point games. Strong and Fudd put up solid performances, with Fudd scoring 24 points in the final which earned her the Outstanding Player of the Year.

Paige Bueckers speaks at UConn national championship parade

The title win was Paige Bueckers' first national championship title, meaning she will end her collegiate basketball career as a champion as her eligibility is exhausted.

The parade, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, began at the state capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street in Hartford, Connecticut. The team drove through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch and concluded the parade at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

At the rally, Bueckers addressed the fans, thanking them and the program.

"Thank you for everybody coming out. This is amazing, super surreal experience and I'm extremely grateful. To every single one of you, there's a lot of thanks to go around. We can't possibly thank everyone that's helped us on this journey. But President Radenka, we want to say thank you for all the continued support, supplying us with everything we need as a program, as a team," Bueckers said. (Timestamp: 57:43)

Bueckers thanked the UConn professors, kitchen staff, janitorial staff, and the fans countrywide and worldwide. She acknowledged the program's ups and downs and finally thanked the fans for coming out in mass to support their parade.

