WATCH: Paige Bueckers switches to dazzling blazer outfit after chic Orange Carpet look for WNBA Draft

It's Paige Bueckers' big night, and she's stepping out in style. The UConn star, who went No. 1 in Monday's WNBA Draft, showed off not one, but two outfits for the event.

Bueckers pulled up to the orange carpet in a sparkly three-piece suit. She wore black loafers and carried a matching black bag. Her hair, which is usually in her signature ponytail with two braids, was down and wavy.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

When Bueckers showed up for the actual draft, she had changed out of her original ensemble. Her hair was now in a half-up, half-down style. She traded the three-piece suit for a two-piece one. The star's new suit was black with a sparkly collar, and she accessorized with silver jewelry. The WNBA showed off her second outfit on X.

"Of course Paige pulled up with a second fit 🔥," the WNBA's X post read.

Bueckers' stylish second outfit of the night is what she was wearing when she was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. The guard became UConn's first No. 1 pick since Breanna Stewart was selected first in 2016.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers' journey to being the No. 1 WNBA Draft pick

Bueckers was the consensus No. 1 pick going into the 2025 WNBA Draft. Since coming to UConn in 2020, she has emerged as one of the biggest names in women's basketball, and for good reason.

The 6'0" guard was the top recruit in her class coming out of high school. ESPN evaluation described her as a "poised combo-guard," and she didn't dissappoint at UConn.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Bueckers was an immediate difference maker in college, serving as a starter her freshman year. In her inaugural college season, she put up 20 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game and served as a two-way force with 2.3 steals per game. She became the first ever freshman to be named AP Player of the Year.

The guard gained national attention for her phenomenal freshman campaign and continued to thrive throughout her college career. An ACL tear sidelined her for the 2022-23 season, but she came back better than ever.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Champions-Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally - Source: Imagn

This year, Bueckers became a national champion as she led UConn to its first title since 2016. Now, she will take her dominant, versatile skill set to Dallas after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

