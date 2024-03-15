WATCH: Rick Pitino’s legendary presence reignites Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2013

In a memorable comeback to the Big East Tournament on Thursday, head coach Rick Pitino led the St. John's Red Storm, seeded fifth, to a resounding 91-72 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, seeded fourth.

This was Pitino's first appearance in the tournament in 11 years, and the win has advanced St. John's to their first Big East semifinal since 2000, the year they last won the tournament.

Pitino, who previously won three Big East Tournaments with Louisville, including an NCAA championship in 2013, has brought his exceptional coaching skills to St. John's in his first year.

The Red Storm's six-game winning streak highlights the team's resurgence under Pitino's guidance.

St. John’s center Joel Soriano contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds, and shared the team’s elation, saying (via The Daily Sentinel):

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, man.

Pitino himself humorously quipped about the draw, saying:

“And we got a lucky draw. Easy game.”

Pitino, 71, donning a sharp navy-blue suit, was a commanding presence on the sidelines, with his coaching acumen as evident as ever.

As St. John’s look ahead to a semifinal clash with top-seeded UConn Huskies, Pitino remains focused on the goal.

“We’re a hot team,” he said. "We’re going to try to win this Big East crown."

SportsGrid Journalist Ben Stevens reported that Rick Pitino is set to make history as the first coach to take six different teams to the NCAA tournament. Those schools are Boston, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Iona, and St. John's.

Seton Hall succumbs to Rick Pitino’s Red Storm's second-half dominance and fast tempo

The Red Storm’s performance was a stark contrast to their mid-February slump, which saw them squander a 19-point lead against the Seton Hall Pirates. Rick Pitino’s candid frustration has transformed into a strategic push for excellence during March, the pinnacle month for college basketball.

Jordan Dingle #3 of the St. John's Red Storm goes to the basket as Al-Amir Dawes #2 and Jaden Bediako #15 of the Seton Hall Pirates defend.

RJ Luis Jr. led St. John’s with 18 points, while Jordan Dingle added 14. On the opposing side, Al-Amir Dawes scored 22 points for Seton Hall, but it wasn’t enough to counter the Red Storm’s dominant second half and fast-paced play.

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, St. John’s is making a compelling case for inclusion, while Seton Hall’s fate hangs in the balance until Selection Sunday.

