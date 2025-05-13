Watch: Rutgers’ Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper display electric speed to record fastest runs at the NBA draft combine 

Rutgers freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper recorded the fastest times in the pro lane agility drill at the 2025 NBA draft combine. Both aim to improve their stock ahead of draft day.

The video of this drill was posted on X by NBA Future Starts Now, with a caption saying Bailey clocked 3.12 seconds, while Harper had a time of 3.16 seconds.

Bailey and Harper were among the 75 standout prospects invited to the combine, which tipped off on May 11 and continues through May 18.

Even though Rutgers missed out on the NCAA Tournament this past season, the individual brilliance of both freshmen has firmly kept them in the first-round conversation.

Bailey turned in a strong freshman campaign, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game across 30 starts. His two-way impact earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors and a place on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Meanwhile, Harper brought an attacking edge from the guard position, posting a higher scoring average than Bailey at 19.4 points per game and added 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals across 29 appearances. Like Bailey, he was recognized with third-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team selections.

At the combine, players are required to participate in several drills and receive scores based on their performance. The results will influence how scouts and executives evaluate each player's potential before the NBA draft, which will be held on June 25 and 26 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are looking to make Rutgers history

Rutgers hasn't had a player taken in the first round of the NBA draft since Quincy Douby went 19th to the Kings back in 2006, nearly two decades ago.

Before Douby, there were only three others: James Bailey in '79, Roy Hinson in '83 and Dahntay Jones in 2003.

But now, it's different, as both Bailey and Harper are projected to be top-five picks in the 2025 NBA draft and are set to join an exclusive club.

