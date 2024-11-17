WATCH: Shaq’s daughter Me'arah O'Neal struggles with pain after elbow to face vs Hanna and Haley Cavinder’s Miami

Me'arah O'Neal's Florida Gators played against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday and the guard was injured early in the game. Eight minutes into the first quarter, when the Hurricanes were leading 7-2, O'Neal went down after taking a hit to her face.

Miami's Natalija Marshall was going for a layup when she made contact. The referees reviewed it as an 'intentional foul' and two free throws were given to Florida. Me'arah O'Neal was taken off the court and played just three minutes in the game, going scoreless.

O'Neal was coming off an incredible performance against Chicago State on Tuesday. She scored 18 points and eight rebounds in the 104-35 win. In the season opener against Florida Atlantic, O'Neal had seven points, five rebounds and two blocks.

O'Neal was ranked No. 33 by ESPN for the Class of 2024. The guard chose the Gators over her father, Shaquille O'Neal's LSU Tigers. At the time of committing, she explained her decision to ESPN.

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged," Me'arah O'Neal said. "And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida.

"I felt like I connected with Coach Kelly more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me."

Me'arah O'Neal shared how she deals with the immense pressure on her

Apart from being the daughter of one of the NBA's best players in history, Me'arah O'Neal also has competition with her siblings. Her older brother Shareef spent his college career at UCLA and LSU while her sister Amirah played for LSU and Texas Southern. The third O'Neal sibling, Shaqir, debuted with TSU last season.

Despite the pressure, Me'arah O'Neal is unfazed by everything, thanks to Shaquille O'Neal's advice.

"My dad always tells me that pressure makes diamonds," she said in an interview ESPN last year. "I try to keep that with me, especially in those moments where everyone is watching. I'm just trying to do me and make myself proud."

Shaq also shared that he tries not to put too many expectations on his children.

"I don't like to put pressure on my babies, but she works out with my sons, and I think it's fair to say one day if she continues, Me'Arah will probably be the best women's basketball player ever," O'Neal said. "She's that good."

Up next, the Florida Gators will play against Florida State on Nov. 22.

