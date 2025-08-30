WATCH: South Carolina hooper Tessa Johnson joined by Gamecocks staff as she drops an "unserious" TikTok

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson offered her fans a sweet and lighthearted moment this week, when the Gamecocks junior was unexpectedly joined by a member of the program’s staff while recording what she called an “unserious” TikTok.Johnson was dancing in the video with two Gamecocks staff members, one of whom was athletic trainer Craig Oates, bombing through the video. She captioned it:“So unserious,” showing off the playful energy that has become a hallmark of the Gamecocks locker room.View on TikTokJohnson has embraced life in Columbia since arriving as a five-star recruit in 2023. The Minnesota native wasted little time proving she could contribute on one of the deepest rosters in the nation. As a freshman, she averaged 6.6 points per game and won the national title.Her most notable performance came on the grandest stage, when she stepped up in the 2024 NCAA championship game, dropping 19 points to help secure South Carolina’s perfect season. That showing cemented her as one of the program’s rising stars and earned her a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team. In her sophomore season, Johnson averaged 8.3 points per game.Johnson’s development has been steady, as is evident by her improved ball-handling, perimeter defence, and growing confidence in clutch situations. Now entering her junior year, she is expected to play an even bigger role for the Gamecocks as they look to reclaim the NCAA crown from the UConn Huskies..South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson eyes consistency beyond NCAA TournamentTessa Johnson has her sights set on raising her game heading into next season, as the standout wants to carry her postseason form into the full campaign.“I would like me to play like Tournament Tessa stinking every single game,” she said during the NCAA Tournament per ON3’s Chris Wellbaum. “And I need to be more consistent throughout the season. If I was consistent throughout the season and also (added on) in the tournament, then I would like Tournament Tessa.”Johnson was one of Dawn Staley’s key weapons on their 2024 title run and during the 2025 NCAA tournament. She aims to become a reliable force from start to finish in her junior season.