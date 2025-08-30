  • home icon
  WATCH: South Carolina hooper Tessa Johnson joined by Gamecocks staff as she drops an "unserious" TikTok

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:57 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn
South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson offered her fans a sweet and lighthearted moment this week, when the Gamecocks junior was unexpectedly joined by a member of the program’s staff while recording what she called an “unserious” TikTok.

Johnson was dancing in the video with two Gamecocks staff members, one of whom was athletic trainer Craig Oates, bombing through the video. She captioned it:

“So unserious,” showing off the playful energy that has become a hallmark of the Gamecocks locker room.
Johnson has embraced life in Columbia since arriving as a five-star recruit in 2023. The Minnesota native wasted little time proving she could contribute on one of the deepest rosters in the nation. As a freshman, she averaged 6.6 points per game and won the national title.

Her most notable performance came on the grandest stage, when she stepped up in the 2024 NCAA championship game, dropping 19 points to help secure South Carolina’s perfect season. That showing cemented her as one of the program’s rising stars and earned her a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team. In her sophomore season, Johnson averaged 8.3 points per game.

Johnson’s development has been steady, as is evident by her improved ball-handling, perimeter defence, and growing confidence in clutch situations. Now entering her junior year, she is expected to play an even bigger role for the Gamecocks as they look to reclaim the NCAA crown from the UConn Huskies..

South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson eyes consistency beyond NCAA Tournament

Tessa Johnson has her sights set on raising her game heading into next season, as the standout wants to carry her postseason form into the full campaign.

“I would like me to play like Tournament Tessa stinking every single game,” she said during the NCAA Tournament per ON3’s Chris Wellbaum. “And I need to be more consistent throughout the season. If I was consistent throughout the season and also (added on) in the tournament, then I would like Tournament Tessa.”

Johnson was one of Dawn Staley’s key weapons on their 2024 title run and during the 2025 NCAA tournament. She aims to become a reliable force from start to finish in her junior season.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
