WATCH: South Carolina hoopers rush to A’ja Wilson as former Gamecocks icon poses for camera

Former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson's No. 22 jersey was retired as she stood at center court of Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The reigning WNBA MVP basked in the special moment which was shared on the Gamecocks' Instagram page.

The moment also saw South Carolina players rushing to join her while she posed for photos.

Wilson is South Carolina's all-time leader with 2,389 points and 363 blocks. She is also the program's first four-time All-American and won National Player of the Year in 2018 after leading the Gamecocks to their first national title in 2017. Additionally, Wilson led South Carolina to its first Women's Final Four in 2015, four SEC tournaments and three SEC regular-season titles.

A'ja Wilson's South Carolina jersey couldn't be retired earlier

A'ja Wilson is arguably one of the greatest players in women's college basketball history and even more iconic in South Carolina where she took the program to a new level. Her impact at Colonial Life Arena was remarkable and many wondered why the program waited this long to retire her jersey.

However, South Carolina requires a five-year period before an athlete's jersey can be retired and the countdown begins after their final year at the school. Even head coach Dawn Staley's request to shorten the timeframe for Wilson's sake was turned down. But the Las Vegas Aces star was honored with a statue in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the unveiling, there was no ceremony as fans weren't allowed into the arena. But Sunday's jersey retirement saw a sellout crowd as a lone spotlight shined on Wilson's jersey as it hung in the rafters.

"It’s a privilege to be a Gamecock, to be a part of this community,” she said to the crowd. "One of the greatest honors of my life was representing the garnet and black every night. As I look up at the rafters and see my jersey, I’m reminded how important it is to chase your dreams without fear."

Wilson also thanked Coach Staley for her impact on the WNBA star's journey to greatness.

"And the person who taught me that, and is still teaching me, is Dawn Staley. Thank you, Coach, for seeing the light in me even when I couldn't see it in myself," she added. "And for showing me that it's not about the destination but the journey and people you meet along the way."

Wilson is the fifth player in program history to have her jersey retired. Her success story continues in the WNBA where she is a six-time All-Star with three championships and three MVP awards, having joined the Aces as the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

