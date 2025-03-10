WATCH: South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley & GF JaMeesia Ford "shake it off" as they both become 2x SEC champs

South Carolina women's basketball star Milaysia Fulwiley shared her happy mood with her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, on social media. The Gamecocks became SEC champions after beating the Texas Longhorns 64-45 on Sunday, claiming the title for the second time in a row.

Ad

Following the win, Fulwiley posted a video on her Instagram story showing her dancing to Taylor Swift's song, "Shake it Off" with Ford, who is also a two-time SEC champion in South Carolina's athletics program.

"Mood cause we're both 2x SEC Champs," Fulwiley captioned the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although Milaysia Fulwiley did not put up her best performance, her five points made an impact from both ends of the court to clinch the title for South Carolina.

Milaysia Fulwiley claps back at critics following South Carolina's SEC Tourney win

Milaysia Fulwiley's South Carolina produced a convincing 64-45 win over Texas in a matchup that was regarded as the clash of giants in women's basketball. Both teams went into the game after a controversial coin flip that saw the Gamecocks emerge as the top seed in the SEC.

Ad

However, Sunday's win did not just ensure that Dawn Staley's team walked away with the SEC title, they are also guaranteed the top seed going into the upcoming NCAA Championship.

For South Carolina's sophomore guard, Fulwiley, the game was about shutting down critics who were unhappy with the team being constantly at the top. In an X (formerly Twitter) post from Matt Dowell of WACH FOX, Fulwiley revealed the team's mindset going into the crucial matchup against Texas.

Ad

"I feel like when we played at Texas, we were kind of down, we played bad, but we still only lost by four. So that shows how good of a basketball team we are," Milaysia Fulwiley said.

"I feel like the outsiders are trying to find any reason to put us down. Or like, I think they're honestly just tired of us being on top, really," Fulwiley continued. "So just to come out here and execute our coach's game plan, it means a lot to us."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fulwiley's comments echoed Dawn Staley's popular phrase, "South Carolina fatigue," which the Gamecocks head coach used to describe how critics feel elated if the team loses.

"Any time we lose, it elevates everybody else. When we win, it's par for the course. That's part of it. Like, I think there is some South Carolina fatigue around, around women's basketball. But I mean, I'm okay with it," Staley said in an episode of The Carolina Calls Show on Feb. 11.

Now guaranteed the top spot, the Gamecocks go into the NCAA Championship with renewed vigor to clinch their fourth national title under coach Staley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here