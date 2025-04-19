WATCH: South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley lives life days after entering the transfer portal

MiLaysia Fulwiley is one of the hottest prospects in college basketball at the moment, after she announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, signaling the end of her time with South Carolina.

While there are guesses, analysis and reactions regarding her decision, the guard has taken time to blow off some steam.

On Saturday, Fulwiley posted a video of herself jet skiing, with Rod Wave’s “Long Journey” playing in the clip.

“Living Life,” she wrote in the in the inscribed caption of the video

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley lives life days after entering the transfer portal. Credit: IG/@laywitdabutter

Fulwiley was seen crying during an interview after South Carolina lost the national championship game to UConn, sparking rumors that she might leave the Gamecocks due to a lack of starts.

During her two-year period at South Carolina, the guard started just three times in 76 appearances, with those starts coming during her freshman year.

The South Carolina native confirmed the rumors on Thursday via social media.

"I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, South Carolina," Fulwiley wrote on Instagram. "Without my village, I wouldn't be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach (Dawn) Staley, the entire South Carolina staff and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together. Most importantly, thank you to the FAMS (nickname for fans of the team), for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years."

Fulwiley averaged 18.7 minutes during her two seasons with the Gamecocks, maintaining an 11.8 points scoring average in that period.

She captured the national title and, in her freshman year, became the first Gamecock to earn SEC tournament MVP honors.

The guard also earned the SEC Sixth Player of the Year as the team played in the national championship game for a second straight season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley on the hurt of losing the national title

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored nine points in the national championship game against UConn after playing only 18 minutes.

She was visibly emotional after the game, expressing her hurt during a post-game interview.

"I've never lost a national championship. I'm usually the one winning," she said.

Fulwiley reached the NCAA Tournament Final in both seasons at South Carolina, winning one.

