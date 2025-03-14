WATCH: South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley enjoys a fun car ride as cousin sports 'SEC' hat

South Carolina sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley is taking a break from the basketball court to enjoy time with her family. The guard wrapped the SEC Tournament with a championship on Sunday, defeating No. 1 Texas 64-45.

On Thursday, Fulwiley posted a short video on Instagram riding in a car with her younger cousin, Khaizer Whaley, who was wearing a cowboy hat with the Southeastern Conference logo on it. The guard, on the other hand, was representing the brands she has signed an NIL deal with, like Red Bull and The Curry Brand.

Last year, Red Bull signed its first-ever NIL deal in history with MiLaysia Fulwiley. With this partnership, the guard promotes Red Bull while also hosting events for them in South Carolina. She also has the opportunity to pay a visit to the brand's performance center.

Before this, Fulwiley became the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with The Curry Brand. In an interview during the NBA All-Star weekend last month, the brand's founder and Golden State Warriors guard, Stephen Curry, explained why he chose the South Carolina star.

"We accept the whole person, and for MiLaysia, the way she carries herself, and obviously as a basketball player on and off the court, we see a lot of potential in her," he said. "She believes in what we're doing, and she has been to my camps, and obviously in South Carolina doing amazing things, winning a championship in her freshman year.

Curry added that MiLaysia Fulwiley's hunger to always keep learning her craft and pushing boundaries, fit his brand's ideals.

"As you build out your roster, you want to have just good people that truly understand, one, they want to be great on the court, two, they stand for something, represent something off the court, and always looking for ways to impact the community. And she checks all those boxes," he added.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina prepare to defend their title

Last season, MiLaysia Fulwiley and the Gamecocks won the NCAA championship with an undefeated season run. This time around, they have lost just three games and are all prepped for March Madness starting next week.

After a shaky start for some players, including Fulwiley, South Carolina seems to have found its rhythm and go into the tournament as the biggest favorite to win another championship. The team's position in the bracket will be announced on Selection Sunday (Mar. 16).

