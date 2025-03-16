WATCH: South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley shares goofy birthday video for teammate Sania Feagin on IG

South Carolina women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley celebrated teammate Sania Feagin's birthday through an Instagram story. Fulwiley shared a video of herself and Feagin goofing around with a song in the background on Saturday.

Ad

"Happy birthday @supreme.nia love ya 4L," she captioned the post.

MaLaysia Fulwiley celebrates Gamecocks teammate Sania Feagin's birthday on IG story. Image via@laywitdabutter

Feagin was born on March 15, 2003, in North Decatur, Georgia. She was the No. 4 recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and has helped South Carolina to three SEC tournaments, three regional titles and two national championships.

Ad

Trending

However, Feagin's senior season with the Gamecocks started out as a challenge due to limited playing time. With South Carolina's starter Ashyn Watkins suspended, the small forward took her place and swore not to let coach Dawn Staley down after asking for a second chance.

The 6-foot-3 player has lived up to her promise, becoming the Gamecocks' defensive anchor after blocking 51 of her 106 career shots this season. Feagin credited her resurgence in the team to trusting in Dawn Staley's process.

Ad

“Actually, yes,” Feagin said. “Because I trusted the process and trusted myself to know that everything is going to fall in place for me and everything that I deserve I will get. Me trusting that process, I felt like I was going to be successful,” she said per On3.

Feagin is expected to continue her stellar performance as South Carolina heads into the NCAA Tournament as defending champions.

Ad

MiLaysia Fulwiley named finalist in Dawn Staley award

MiLaysia Fulwiley may not have had the best sophomore season, but she continues to live up to the hype of her rookie season with South Carolina. It has earned her the Freshman of the Year award. Now, she is a finalist for an award named after her coach, Dawn Staley.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NCAA Dawn Staley Award "recognizes the NCAA Div. I women’s basketball player who exemplifies the skills that Staley possessed throughout her career – ball-handling, scoring, ability to distribute the basketball and the will to win."

Fulwiley was named alongside three others — UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore Hannah Hidalgo and USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins.

Ad

The Gamecocks sophomore star earned her spot after averaging 12 points per game and 41.5% shooting from the field, despite coming from the bench. Known for her flashiness, Fulwiley has become much more consistent and well-rounded in her performance, and named SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and to the All-SEC Second Team.

All four finalists will play in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, with Fulwiley's Gamecocks expected to defend the title after winning last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here