Watch: South Carolina hooper Tessa Johnson & Michigan transfer Zachary Davis twin in black outfits in latest TikTok

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson and Michigan transfer Zachary Davis continue to melt hearts on social media, once again sharing a playful glimpse into their relationship on TikTok.

Ad

The couple often shows off their love through sweet and lighthearted posts, and they recently enjoyed a walk together while twinning in matching black outfits. In the short clip posted on Johnson’s TikTok page, the two kept things fun by flipping the camera back and forth to each other with slick hand transitions.

She captioned the video, “my boy 🖤," Johnson captioned on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Johnson completed her sophomore season with the Gamecocks last season, helping the team finish as runners-up in the NCAA Tournament by averaging 8.3 points in 21.1 minutes in 36 appearances.

While she did not start any game in the 2024-25 campaign, the guard is expected to have a bigger role next season following the departures of some key players, including MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU.

Since joining South Carolina in 2023, Johnson has made an immediate impact. She has reached the national championship game twice, winning the title as a freshman, as Johnson scored a career-high and team-leading 19 points in the championship game.

Ad

Johnson and Davis started dating at South Carolina, where they were both basketball stars, although she joined the program a season after her boyfriend.

Zachary Davis finds a new home at Memphis

Zachary Davis has jumped ship to the University of Memphis, the program announced on Wednesday.

Davis spent three solid seasons with the Gamecocks, appearing in 95 games and earning 38 starts. Last season, he proved to be a consistent contributor, averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes per game.

With one year of eligibility left, the guard is hoping to make a huge contribution to the Tigers, who are hoping to make it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here