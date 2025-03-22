WATCH: South Carolina stars Chloe Kitts & Tessa Johnson show their crazy dance moves ahead of game against Tennessee Tech

Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and the South Carolina Gamecocks played their first game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Ahead of the clash against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, Kitts and Johnson posted a video on TikTok, dancing goofily with exaggerated movements, indicating that they are about to "eat" the game up.

"Gameday," the post's caption read.

True to Johnson and Kitts' predictions, the Gamecocks defeated the Golden Eagles 108-48. Chloe Kitts finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Tessa Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Joyce Edwards led South Carolina with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. MiLaysia Fulwiley had 15 points, five assists, three steals and four blocks.

Tessa Johnson comments on her nickname

It is not uncommon for players who remain quiet during the regular season to become superheroes in the postseason. One of the biggest examples in the NBA is Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler, who was called 'Playoff Jimmy' after his heroics in leading his former team, the Miami Heat, to the NBA Finals in 2023.

For South Carolina, it is Tessa Johnson, nicknamed 'Tournament Tessa,' who takes on a big role in leading them to success in postseason. She played a crucial role in the Gamecocks' finals win during the SEC Tournament earlier this month.

During a chat with the media before the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Johnson was asked about her nickname and she said:

"I would say good expectations. If it's pressure, it's good pressure because I can use that as motivation. They called me Tournament Tessa last year, I can meet those expectations.

"But I just feel like I want to get better and I don't really worry about all that stuff. I just want to win out there and whatever I can do to win, I'll do it.

She was also asked about the pressure of playing for one of the best teams in the country and she said:

"Not in like a bad way. I feel like there's always going to be pressure with South Carolina on your jersey 'cause there's going to be a target on your back. But it's not a bad thing. You're going to get better when people have a target on your back.

"You can do two ways with it. You can go down or you can go up and I think that we all do a really good job with just being there for each other and motivating each other and giving each other confidence and then you can only go up."

Tessa Johnson and the Gamecocks will now prepare for their second-round clash against No. 9 Indiana on Sunday.

