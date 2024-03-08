WATCH: Stetson center Aubin Gateretse gets handed a technical for "Too Small" celebration as team advances to ASUN title game

College basketball is a volatile environment. At any point in time, emotions can spill over leading to widespread chaos. As a result, referees need to be vigilant in sniffing out any untoward behavior. However, during the recent game between Stetson and Jacksonville, that mark might have been taken too far.

Stetson center Aubin Gateretse found an easy lane to the point and was able to lay it up over his defender with relative ease. To showboat a little, Gateretse tried to flex on his man, making the "Too Small" gesture against him. However, the referee did not take too kindly to his mannerisms.

Expand Tweet

Immediately blowing the whistle, Aubin was assessed a technical foul before he'd even made his way up the court. In a closely contested matchup, the ensuing free throws could have been the deciding factor.

While the Stetson Hatters were the clear-cut favorites to get to the ASUN title game, the 10th-seeded Jacksonville Dolphins had already caused an upset against the 1st-seed E.Kentucky. With less than 5 seconds on the clock, that looked to be the case here too.

Stetson wins a nailbiter against Jacksonville

Both Stephan Swenson and Aubin Gateretse were the lead contributors for Stetson throughout the night. While Aubin had 23 for the night, Swenson was at 26 points. That was until the final play of the game for Stetson. A quick isolation call for #30 saw him channel his inner Stephen Curry.

Stopping on the perpetual dime, Stephan pulled back for the 3-pointer over his defender's outstretched arms. As the ball made its picture-perfect trajectory, the game was all but over. Stetson held on, winning 88-87 and ending the proverbial Cinderella story of the Dolphins.

Having survived this challenge, the title game will be against the 4th-seeded Austin Peay on March 10 at the EKU Alumni Coliseum.