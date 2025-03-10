Watch: TCU star Hailey Van Lith flaunts Big 12 championship cap as she poses with latest hardware

The No. 6-ranked TCU Horned Frogs are Big 12 Tournament champions and Hailey Van Lith showed off the team's latest hardware. The senior guard shared a video of herself on Instagram on Sunday wearing her championship hat and posing with the trophy.

In the championship game against then-No. 17-ranked Baylor (27-7, 15-3), Van Lith played 39 minutes. She scored 20 points, up from her 17.9 points per game average this season. Half of these points came from free throws, as she made all of her attempts.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal-West Virginia vs TCU - Source: Imagn

The Horned Frogs' star guard only had nine field goal attempts but shot 55.6%. She attempted just one 3-pointer, down from her 5.3 attempts average, which she missed.

Von Lith's three rebounds and three assists were also below her season averages and she turned the ball over five times. However, she was still valuable to TCU (31-3, 16-2) in the win. Her bucket with 48.8 seconds remaining gave her team a four-point lead.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Baylor vs TCU - Source: Imagn

Hailey Van Lith's Performance for TCU in the rest of the Big 12 Tournament

Hailey Van Lith was named the Big 12 Tournament MVP for a reason. Despite an uncharacteristic game against Baylor, the senior guard was a significant contributor to TCU's conference title.

In the 69-62 quarterfinal win over Colorado (20-12, 9-9), Van Lith recorded 24 points, three rebounds and three assists. She also made five 3-pointers and shot 45.5% from beyond the arc.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Colorado vs TCU - Source: Imagn

In the Horned Frogs' 71-65 semifinal win over No. 16-ranked West Virginia (24-7, 13-5), Van Lith contributed 19 points. She also put up six rebounds and eight assists, both above her season averages.

She will look to stay hot as the Horned Frogs prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

