WATCH: TCU star Haley Cavinder shows off electrifying skills on court prepping for next season

Haley Cavinder will be suiting up for the TCU Horned Frogs next season after making a U-turn on her retirement from college basketball. The guard is not part of the Miami Hurricanes roster, but that doesn't mean she isn't preparing for her final year of athletic eligibility.

On Thursday, Cavinder took to Instagram and posted a video of herself shooting hoops in practice. It's safe to say that she hasn't lost any of her accuracy despite spending some time away from the court.

Cavinder converted a trio of 3-pointers from the line from a tough angle. She also made it look quite easy and said she can't wait for the start of next season.

"Just waiting til next szn" Cavinder captioned the post.

Cavinder began her collegiate career with Florida State and spent three years with the program from 2019 to 2022. She earned All-Mountain West Team selections in each season with the Seminoles before transferring to Miami.

In Cavinder's only season with the Hurricanes, she made 35 appearances and averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, picking up Second-team All-ACC honors.

Cavinder announced her retirement from college basketball in April 2023, but six months later, she is preparing to play her final year of college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2024-25 season.

Who is Haley Cavinder's boyfriend? All you need to know about Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder (L) with her boyfriend Jake Ferguson

Per reports, Haley Cavinder has been dating Jake Ferguson since last year. The couple went public with their relationship after the latter posted a photo to his Instagram story of himself hugging the then-Miami Hurricanes guard.

Ferguson played five years of college football with the Wisconsin Badgers before declaring for the 2022 NFL draft. The tight end was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round.

In two seasons in the big league, Ferguson has racked up 935 yards on 90 receptions and caught seven touchdowns. He earned his career's first Pro Bowl honors in 2023.