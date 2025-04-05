WATCH: Tessa Johnson & South Carolina stars answer who will lose a dance competition & other fun questions

Before Tessa Johnson and the South Carolina players took the stage for the Final Four clash against Texas, they answered a round of superlatives, revealing tidbits about their teammates. Yahoo Sports posted the video on Instagram on Friday with the caption:
"South Carolina players knew their answers too quick 🤣."
The first question was to name someone who would lose a dance competition and Tessa Johnson suggested Bree Hall, Chloe Kitts and Maryam Dauda. Maddy McDaniel wanted to choose Dauda but ended up going with Hall.
"I'm not gonna throw Maryam under the bus," McDaniel said.
However, Maryam ended up choosing herself for this question.
The next tidbit was to name the person who would fake an injury to get out of running sprints. McDaniel chose Sania Feagin, claiming that she does not like sprints. Meanwhile, Maryam said none of her teammates would do it, while Johnson chose to plead the fifth.
When asked to name the person who would give a pep talk at inappropriate times, McDaniel said:
"Breezy. She don't know like when is a good time to not talk and not laugh."
While Maryam Dauda agreed with McDaniel's choice, Tessa Johnson named herself and Feagin named freshman Joyce Edwards.
Maddy McDaniel then named two players as most likely to get lost on the way to the gym.
"Tessa and Chloe. Both of them. Like, they are blind leading the blind. They cannot tell their left from their right."
The freshman guard also named Sania Feagin and Sakima Walker as someone who'd take care of them when they're sick, saying that they are like the mothers of the team. Feagin and Dauda named Adhel Tac.
For the question about who is most likely to become a meme, McDaniel named Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao while Dauda said Joyce Edwards. Tessa Johnson revealed that it was MiLaysia Fulwiley, Edwards and Adhel Tac.
Tessa Johnson's South Carolina books its national championship game berth
Te-Hina Paopao led South Carolina to its first back-to-back national championship game spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks defeated Texas 74-57 and will look to defend their title win.
Paopao scored 14 points and Joyce Edwards had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Bree Hall was the only other double-digit scorer with 11 points. Raven Johnson had six rebounds and three assists, while Tessa Johnson had nine points.
The national championship game will be played on Sunday against the winner of the UCLA vs UConn clash.
