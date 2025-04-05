WATCH: Tessa Johnson & South Carolina stars answer who will lose a dance competition & other fun questions

Before Tessa Johnson and the South Carolina players took the stage for the Final Four clash against Texas, they answered a round of superlatives, revealing tidbits about their teammates. Yahoo Sports posted the video on Instagram on Friday with the caption:

Ad

"South Carolina players knew their answers too quick 🤣."

The first question was to name someone who would lose a dance competition and Tessa Johnson suggested Bree Hall, Chloe Kitts and Maryam Dauda. Maddy McDaniel wanted to choose Dauda but ended up going with Hall.

"I'm not gonna throw Maryam under the bus," McDaniel said.

However, Maryam ended up choosing herself for this question.

The next tidbit was to name the person who would fake an injury to get out of running sprints. McDaniel chose Sania Feagin, claiming that she does not like sprints. Meanwhile, Maryam said none of her teammates would do it, while Johnson chose to plead the fifth.

Ad

Trending

When asked to name the person who would give a pep talk at inappropriate times, McDaniel said:

"Breezy. She don't know like when is a good time to not talk and not laugh."

While Maryam Dauda agreed with McDaniel's choice, Tessa Johnson named herself and Feagin named freshman Joyce Edwards.

Maddy McDaniel then named two players as most likely to get lost on the way to the gym.

Ad

"Tessa and Chloe. Both of them. Like, they are blind leading the blind. They cannot tell their left from their right."

The freshman guard also named Sania Feagin and Sakima Walker as someone who'd take care of them when they're sick, saying that they are like the mothers of the team. Feagin and Dauda named Adhel Tac.

For the question about who is most likely to become a meme, McDaniel named Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao while Dauda said Joyce Edwards. Tessa Johnson revealed that it was MiLaysia Fulwiley, Edwards and Adhel Tac.

Ad

Ad

Tessa Johnson's South Carolina books its national championship game berth

Te-Hina Paopao led South Carolina to its first back-to-back national championship game spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks defeated Texas 74-57 and will look to defend their title win.

Paopao scored 14 points and Joyce Edwards had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Bree Hall was the only other double-digit scorer with 11 points. Raven Johnson had six rebounds and three assists, while Tessa Johnson had nine points.

The national championship game will be played on Sunday against the winner of the UCLA vs UConn clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ruth John S Ruth is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience reporting for multiple publications. Ruth values thorough research while reporting and leaves nothing for assumption, emphasizing the ethics needed to write about the human aspect of a player. She is an expert in profiling and giving fans a peek into their favorite players outside of the sport.



Ruth has reported for The Covai Mail and worked for Anandha Vikatan as a press correspondent. She has a master's degree in English, which influenced her journey into writing, and her love for sports was mainly due to watching it while growing up. Ruth enjoys college sports as much as the NBA and NFL because of the dedicated fan-following college programs have.



The South Carolina Gamecocks are her favorite college program, and she considers them the definition of rising from the ashes. Their coach, Dawn Staley, is Ruth’s favorite coach of all time because of how she built the culture in the program and the camaraderie in her squad. Jared McCain and Angel Reese are her favorite players for being unapologetically themselves. Ruth also admires Caitlin Clark for being one of the best and yet staying humble and holding herself high.



Ruth likes to watch interior design shows on Netflix or travel vlogs on YouTube when not reporting. Her favorite College Sports moment of all time was when Angel Reese blocked a shot with an untied shoe in her hand. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here