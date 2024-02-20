WATCH: Texas A&M-UIW players engage in massive brawl as post-game hand-shake leads to college basketball players throwing punches at each other

On Monday, Texas A&M-Commerce and the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) tipped off with an eventual 76-72 win for the Lions. However, things took a turn for the worse post-game. The players lined up in the middle of the court to shake hands. The reason for the fight is yet to be determined.

The brawl looked ugly as players from both teams threw punches. Despite efforts from multiple coaches, the fight continued for more than a minute in multiple pileups. Analysts commented about a young girl in the crowd who hurt herself and a team manager with blood on his face.

Later, both schools issued a joint statement with apologies for the behavior exhibited by their respective men's basketball programs.

"There is no place in college sports for such actions. The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans if our primary concern."

The Southland Conference also released a statement assuring fans that they will look into the incident and issue appropriate disciplinary action

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action. Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference, and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators and officials remains a top priority."

This fight had many fans call the NCAA to do away with the mandatory handshake line. While this may have seemed like a massive brawl, it still does not come close to the ugliest of all fights in college basketball history.

The worst sports moments in college basketball

In 1972, Ohio State took on Minnesota. With 36 seconds left in the game, the Buckeyes led 50-44. OSU center Luke Witte was attempting a layup when he was fouled flagrantly by Minnesota’s Clyde Turner. Witte was on the ground and reached for Gophers' Corky Taylor's hand to get up. Right as he was about to, Taylor kneed Witte in the groin. And then all hell broke loose.

Other Minnesota players and their fans jumped in the fight. As coaches and officials tried desperately to put a stop, nothing worked. In the end, the Gophers' athletic director was forced to call off the game. This fight sent some players to the hospital requiring a night in the intensive care unit. Witte required 29 stitches in his face and suffered a scratched cornea after getting stomped in the head by Minnesota center Ron Behagen.

While there have been a few such incidents since then, nothing comes close to the OSU-Gophers incident.

