“Watch 'The White Lotus'”: Paige Bueckers and UConn teammates reveal their “plane plans” ahead of Final Four trip

Paige Bueckers and the UConn women's basketball team took a flight to Tampa, Florida, for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday. She and other Huskies players revealed how they would spend their trip in a hilarious "plane plans" post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Bueckers said: "Catch a fat nap and then watch 'The White Lotus.'"

KK Arnold said: "Girl, I'm finna be knocked asleep. Goodnight."

Sophomore forward Ayanna Patterson said: "Probably, like, watching a movie."

Senior guard Azzi Fudd sighed and said: "Homework."

Other players, including Ice Brady, Jana El Alfy, Kaitlin Chen and Morgan Cheli said they would be sleeping during the trip.

UConn rolled past a JuJu Watkins-less USC in the Elite Eight on Monday's Spokane 4 regional final. The Huskies will now play the overall No. 1 seed, UCLA, in the Final Four on Friday.

Paige Bueckers makes history as she powers UConn to Final Four

Paige Bueckers produced an outstanding 30-point performance to power UConn women's basketball into the Final Four on Monday. Following the 78-64 Elite Eight win over the No. 1 seed USC Trojans, Bueckers is now the only player in UConn history with three straight 30-point NCAA Tournament games. She's also the only player in NCAA Tournament history to post four 25-point games in the Elite Eight.

"We’ve got a whole lot of heart and a whole lot of toughness about us. And we play together as a team," Bueckers said in tribute to the UConn team, according to The Mirror.

"We’re super well-connected. I feel like every team that I’ve played on, we’ve been super well-connected. But just the way we’ve been through so much adversity as individuals, as a team, how much it’s brought us together, how much it’s made us stronger.

"None of it would happen without the team and everything that goes into a performance. So, just trying to lead with what the game is calling for, lead with what we need at that moment, at that time, whether it’s passing, rebounding, scoring, just trying to do whatever it takes to win."

Bueckers also produced six assists and three rebounds in her latest outing with the Huskies. With the Final Four ticket secure, the fifth-year guard and projected top pick for the 2025 WNBA draft will continue chasing her first and final NCAA Tournament title. Should UConn win, it would be the program's 12th national championship.

