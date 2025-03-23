WATCH: TikTok stars Haley & Hanna Cavinder bring street style flair to NASCAR Miami with jorts look

Haley and Hanna Cavinder took their flair for fashion to the 2025 NASCAR Miami Cup Series on Sunday. This time, the Cavinder twins decided to flaunt their street style, which they posted on their joint TikTok account.

Ad

In the video, Haley donned a black strapless leather top over a pair of blue jorts with a red and black face cap. To complete the look, she had on a pair of black high-heeled shoes, a yellow purse and black sunglasses. Not to be outdone, Hanna wore a see-through white crop top over a pair of blue jorts.

The Miami guard then completed the look with a matching jean face cap and purse, including a pair of white high-heeled shoes and sunglasses.

Ad

Trending

Check out the video below:

Ad

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have ended their season with the Hurricanes after narrowly missing out on the ACC Tournament. They have focused their energy on promoting their brand, including their fitness and diet app, Twogether, which they launched to help anyone who wants to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET and airs on FS1.

Hanna Cavinder posts cryptic TikTok video following rumored breakup with Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder shared a post on TikTok that appeared to throw shade at Miami quarterback Carson Beck. Over the past week, there have been reports that the two had called off their relationship. Cavinder even deleted all of Beck's posts on her social media accounts, which fueled the rumors.

Ad

On Friday, the Miami basketball star posted a TikTok video that featured her smiling as she mimed Tate McRae's "bloodonmyhands" song, with lyrics that read:

"Got a new man to please, falling for you is a damn disease. Holding it down, I knew you was messing around, you wanna go play in the streets. But you know me, I ain't going for that, I hit the club and I'm throwing it back..."

Ad

Ad

Hanna Cavinder and Beck began dating in the summer of 2023, a few months after Beck won a national championship and was confirmed as the Georgia Bulldogs' new starting quarterback. In January 2025, Beck announced his transfer to Miami following a season-ending UCL injury he sustained from an SEC game for the Bulldogs.

Many speculated that Beck's transfer to the Hurricanes was because of his girlfriend, who is in the women's basketball program. However, Hanna denied the reports but admitted that the move was convenient.

Apparently, there was trouble in paradise after Beck's alleged Snapchat images and message to another girl claiming that he and Hanna called it quits "literally this past weekend" leaked on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here