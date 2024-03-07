WATCH: Tom Izzo shares emotional senior night moment with son Steven as Michigan State win 53-49 in final home game

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his son Steven shared an emotional moment after the team's final home game of the 2023-24 college basketball regular season campaign.

The Spartans recorded a 53-49 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on their senior night on Wednesday, keeping their March Madness hopes alive.

Nonetheless, after the final whistle, all eyes were on the father-and-son duo of Tom and Steven. It was their last home game together, as Steven is playing his final season with Michigan State.

Here's the video of Steven getting emotional:

In an emotional post-game interview with analyst Andy Katz, Tom took Steven under his arm before telling him:

"In a few moments, you'll be able to kiss the floor. You've been waiting five years for this."

Michigan State has a long-standing tradition of seniors kissing the Spartan logo at center court after their final home game. Steven, who could barely hold back his tears, responded:

"A lot longer than that. I'm so thankful that he (Tom) allowed me to walk on five years ago.

"It's been the greatest decision I've ever made. No matter how hard the lifts are or how long meetings go, it's all worth it at the end of the day. I'm just so grateful I was able to do it with you."

In the interview, Tom Izzo also discussed how he had a special feeling, coaching his son for five years:

"I tell every man and woman out there that coaches a men's or women's sport, 'If you can have your son or daughter with you, there's nothing better.'"

"We've all sacrificed a lot. A lot of coaches sacrificed more than I do. But getting some of that back, that means the world to me."

Steven did not see the court on his senior night, as he's a Spartans deep bench player. However, he remained on the sidelines during Michigan State's narrow win over Northwestern.

Notably, Steven is not Tom's biological son. He was adopted by the Izzo family when he was a baby. Tom and his wife Lupe have raised him as their own son. though. The couple also shares a daughter, Raquel.

Who will Tom Izzo's Michigan State play in final game of 2023-24 college basketball regular season?

Tom Izzo's Spartans play their final regular season game against Indiana on Sunday.

The game will occur in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET.