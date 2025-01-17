WATCH: UConn's Kaitlyn Chen, KK Arnold select Azzi Fudd's favorite fit of 2024

The Azzi Fudd-led UConn Huskies marked another milestone in their 2024-25 basketball season with a commanding 73-55 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday. Fudd delivered a stellar performance with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

The team now boasts 15 wins despite the absence of their star guard Paige Bueckers, who remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Off the court, Fudd made buzz on social media, with a lighthearted moment shared by Overtime WBB’s Instagram account. The video was captioned:

"They all are so FYE, don’t make me choose"

Fudd's teammates Kaitlyn Chen and KK Arnold discussed her favorite outfit of 2024. The pink outfit was a unanimous hit among her friends.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned game marked Fudd's return to her hometown of Arlington, Virginia. Reflecting on the experience, Fudd expressed her gratitude:

"It feels incredible. Any game getting to play with my teammates is incredible."

With a strong support system in the crowd, including around 40-45 friends, family members, and former teammates, Fudd embraced the emotional moment and played with passion.

Azzi Fudd and her team's remarkable comeback

Fudd returned to the court after an ACL injury that ended her junior season prematurely. She made her season debut on November 20 against Fairleigh Dickinson University after missing the initial games of the campaign. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma had confidently stated that Fudd would return stronger.

While Fudd stole the spotlight against Georgetown, her teammates also played crucial roles in securing the win. Sarah Strong had a standout game, contributing 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Her all-around effort was instrumental in maintaining the Huskies’ dominance. Ashlynn Shade added 12 points, further highlighting the team’s depth and balance.

The Huskies built an early lead, heading into halftime with a 15-point advantage. Georgetown briefly narrowed the gap to 11 points at the start of the third quarter, but UConn quickly responded.

A decisive 12-2 run, fueled by key plays from Fudd and her teammates, extended the lead to 48-26. By the end of the third quarter, the Huskies had pulled ahead by 23 points, effectively putting the game out of reach.

With their victory over Georgetown, the Huskies improved their overall record to 16-2 and remained undefeated in Big East play at 7-0.

