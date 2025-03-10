WATCH: UConn's KK Arnold shows off coaching skills, teaches Chris Dailey new TikTok dance

UConn star KK Arnold flaunted her dance moves before the No. 1-seeded Huskies beat No. 5-seeded Villanova 82-54 in the Big East Tournament women's semifinals on Sunday. During the pre-game warmups, Arnold was spotted teaching UConn's associate coach Chris Dailey a trendy TikTok 'Say A Little Prayer' dance.

The video of Arnold and Dailey performing some of the dance routines was posted on X by Hartford Courant's Emily Adams on Sunday. Watch the video below:

The Huskies went on to secure a comfortable win over the Wildcats. Paige Bueckers led the scoring for UConn with a game-high 23 points, along with six assists and one rebound, while Sarah Strong contributed with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Arnold finished with one point and one rebound.

Meanwhile, Maddie Webber scored a team-high 15 points for Villanova, adding three rebounds and one assist. Her teammates Denae Carter and Ryanne Allen chipped in with 10 points each, but it wasn't enough to get the Wildcats the win on the night.

Dailey has been instrumental in UConn's success over the years. She has been the associate HC at the team since 1988 and worked closely with HC Geno Auriemma, helping the program win 11 national titles.

KK Arnold and UConn will face Creighton in the Big East Tournament final

UConn star KK Arnold - Source: Getty

KK Arnold and UConn (31-3) will face second-seeded Creighton (27-5) in the Big East Tournament final this season. The game will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Huskies beat St. John's NY in the opening game of the conference tournament before taking down Villanova. Meanwhile, the Bluejays defeated Georgetown and Seton Hall in the quarterfinals and finals respectively to secure a spot in the final of the Big East Tournament.

UConn is the reigning champion of the tournament and it will be interesting to see if they can defend the crown against Creighton this season.

