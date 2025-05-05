WATCH: UConn star Azzi Fudd and brother Jose Fudd show off their cool dance moves in latest TikTok

After wrapping up a strong season with UConn, Azzi Fudd appears to be taking some well-earned time to unwind. In a recent video shared online, the Huskies guard was seen dancing with her brother, Jose Fudd, offering fans a lighthearted glimpse into how she is spending her offseason.

The video was reposted online by an Azzi Fudd fan page named “azzifuddupdates,” with the guard and her brother showing off some cool moves to Fetty Wap’s “Love it when you walk my way.”

The caption to the post wrote, “Azzi Fudd tiktoks are back 🤩,” showing that her fans have missed seeing her dancing.

Despite being eligible for the draft, Fudd decided to remain at UConn for one more season, noting that she still had things she wanted to learn.

A No. 1 ranked recruit in 2021, Fudd has spent all her college career with the Huskies, and she has had to endure multiple injuries but remained resilient. Her resilience was finally rewarded this past season, where she made more appearances than ever and was rewarded with an NCAA title.

Fudd was also named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and made the First-Team All-Big East.

Azzi Fudd shared emotional reaction to brother Jose joining college basketball

Jose Fudd

Azzi Fudd has always had a good relationship with her brother Jose, who is also a college hooper. Jose was adopted by Azzi’s parents when he was five, and their relationship as siblings has blossomed ever since.

Jose joined the University of Mary Washington at the start of 2024-25, a move that got Azzi emotional at the time.

“I guess emotional can be the word I’m trying to say, seeing him and how much better he’s gotten,” Azzi Fudd said after he was recruited. “He’s always picked things up really easily, which was annoying.

“Just to see how far he’s come since he was little, and jumping in my practices [when] he was younger, not even playing on a team yet to now being one of the best on his high school team, committing and going to play at the next level. So [I got] to see him make his dreams come true.”

Jose completed his freshman year, where he averaged 3.0 points in 29 appearances across the season.

