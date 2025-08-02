WATCH: UConn star Azzi Fudd nails half court shot while Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo & more show their metal at Unrivaled's 2025 Summit

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd put up an impressive shot during the Unrivaled 2025 Summit in Miami. Fudd was part of the college basketball stars at the event, where she played alongside her UConn teammate Sarah Strong.On Saturday, Unrivaled shared a series of snaps and clips from the summit. One of the clips showed Fudd making a perfect half court shot, to cheers from other players.&quot;Only Good Vibes Here in Miami 💜🩵,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther players who made their mark in the summit include Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, TCU's Olivia Miles, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley, Iowa State's Audi Crooks, UCLA's Lauren Betts, South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson and Texas' Madison Booker.Tagged &quot;Future is Unrivaled,&quot; the Unrivaled 2025 summit is a multi-day event focused on players who were recently signed to the league. Unrivaled signed 14 of the best women’s college basketball players in July as part of the league’s commitment to investing in and cultivating the future of the game. USC's JuJu Watkins, UCLA's Kiki Rice and Sienna Betts, as well as Michigan's Syla Swords are part of the players signed to the league.This elite class of women basketball players have a combined 32 NCAA Tournament appearances, 25 Sweet 16 appearances, 14 Elite Eight appearances, 10 Final Four appearances, and 4 National Championships. All players have also represented USA or Canada at the international level.Azzi Fudd to forge her own path as UConn's leader next seasonAzzi Fudd waived her 2025 WNBA draft eligibility for a fifth and final season with UConn women's basketball. After two ACL injuries among other serious injuries, Fudd is not satisfied with helping the Huskies win their 12th national championship. She has an unfinished business with UConn.Fudd is expected to be a leader for Geno Auriemma's team next season, following the exit of Paige Bueckers who was the overall top pick for this year's draft. However, the Husky senior guard made it clear she would not copy her predecessor, who is known for her commanding presence on and off the court. Instead, she chose to be a quiet leader.“I'm not gonna be like how Paige was a leader, how Nika (Mühl) was as a leader. I'm not gonna be super loud. I don't think that's in me to be like that. So, to find, like, who Azzi is as a leader, that’s gonna be my challenge,” Fudd told CT Insider.Fudd ended the 2024-25 season averaging 13.6 points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She earned the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in this year's women's NCAA Tournament.