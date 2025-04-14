WATCH: UConn star Azzi Fudd shows off new hairstyle as she dons black gown to support Paige Bueckers at 2025 WNBA draft 

Azzi Fudd may be returning to UConn next season, but that doesn't mean she's missing out on the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Huskies star stepped out for Monday's event to support teammate and friend Paige Bueckers, who is the projected No. 1 pick.

Stylist Brittany Hampton shared all the details of Fudd's draft day look on her Instagram story. Before Fudd hit the orange carpet, Hampton posted a photo of the guard sitting in a robe as a team worked on her hair and makeup.

Azzi Fudd gets ready for the WNBA Draft

Fudd's final look consisted of a floor-length black dress by Christopher Esber paired with jewelry from Kay Jewelers and Bondeye Jewelry and a Movado watch. The UConn star carried a white purse and wore her long, dark hair down and curled.

Stylist Brittany Hampton shares the details of Azzi Fudd's WNBA Draft outfit

Huskies teammates Fudd and Bueckers posed together on the WNBA Draft's orange carpet, presented by Coach. Bueckers had a stylish look of her own, showing up for her big day in a sparkly three-piece suit with black loafers and a matching black purse. Her hair, which is usually in her iconic ponytail with two braids, was wavy.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers pose on the WNBA Draft orange carpet

Azzi Fudd's decision to return to UConn

Fudd, like Bueckers, was eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, she announced on March 25 that she would forgo the draft and return to UConn for her fifth and final season of college eligibility.

The guard did not provide an official statement but told ESPN that returning will allow her to “work on everything I need to work on” and take her game to the next level ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Fudd's college career has been plagued by injuries. Before this year, she had never appeared in more than 25 games in a season due to being sidelined by injury. As a junior, she played just two games before tearing her ACL. The guard stayed healthy for the majority of this season and was finally able to put her skill set on display.

In her senior season, Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game and served as a two-way force with 1.4 average steals. She played her best basketball in the postseason, helping guide UConn to its first national title since 2016. Fudd's dominance in March Madness led to her being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Women's Final Four.

Now, Fudd will return for one more college season before serving as a WNBA draftee herself next year.

