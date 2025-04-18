WATCH: UConn star KK Arnold gets shy & hilariously runs away while showing off her piano skills

KK Arnold has a secret talent. Along with being a baller on the basketball court, Arnold can play the piano. On Friday, Overtime women's basketball posted a video on Instagram of Arnold showing off her piano skills.

The UConn star dedicated her piano playing to WNBA guard Kelsey Plum and played the opening notes to Beethoven's "Fur Elise." She didn't get far into the piece before she felt shy and ran off.

Overtime shared a fan's reaction post from X in the Instagram post. The fan highlighted Arnold's extensive skill set.

"She's a hooper, pianist, cheerleader and artist. GET U A GIRL WHO CAN DO IT ALL," the X post read.

Arnold is often referred to as a "cheerleader" or "hype woman" by teammates and fans and can always be seen supporting her Huskies.

KK Arnold's success at UConn

Arnold knew she wanted to be at UConn pretty early on. She committed in 2021, despite not graduating from high school until 2023. The guard was the No. 6 recruit in her class by ESPN and joined the Huskies with several accolades already under her belt.

Arnold was named a 2023 McDonald's and Jordan Brand Classic All-American in high school. She was a three-time AP Wisconsin State Player of the Year and two-time Wisconsin Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. Arnold became known for her athleticism and ability to set up shots.

Arnold was an essential role player off the bench for UConn this season. As a freshman, she served as a starter and put up better stats, but her value in a sixth man role was essential to the Huskies as they made a March Madness run to the national title this season.

In her sophomore season, Arnold averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. She's a solid two-way force, putting up 1.5 steals per game. As a freshman, she dominated with 2.3 spg.

Arnold came to UConn as a young star and has further developed her game over the past two seasons. She's a strong shooter who can contribute on both sides of the ball, and she has two seasons remaining to aid the Huskies.

