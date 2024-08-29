WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers contemplates starting AAU team with a spot worth $1 million

Paige Bueckers has been expanding her business profile this off-season. Earlier this month, Bueckers was part of OTE's WBB Takeover event, where she coached her team for the Next Up 5s match-up against Team Flau'jae.

During this time, the UConn guard caught up with YouTuber Cam Wilder, who owns the AAU team, Rod Wave Elite. When Bueckers asked Wilder the worth of a spot on RWE, he said:

"Let's just bring somebody up. We'll talk about Jay Jack. He bought in for $0 (and) came out with 150K NIL when he was at 10K. So, it's worth a 100,000 followers. Give me three tournaments, I'll get you 100,000 followers."

Bueckers then asked how much a spot on Team Paige would be worth. Cam Wilder said it depends on how much she promotes. The guard has a strong social media presence with two million followers on Instagram, 139.7K followers on X and 2.8 million on TikTok. After taking into consideration all this, Wilder assessed it to be worth $250,000.

Paige Bueckers was then interested in knowing the worth for the entire summer instead of just three tournaments.

"That's a million dollar business," Wilder said.

Paige Bueckers on gaining ownership stake in professional basketball league

While she may still be in college, Paige Bueckers is already preparing for her professional career in the WNBA, as she is expected to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. She has her plans set for the WNBA off-season as Bueckers has signed with the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league.

Founded by UConn alums Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is a 3v3 league that includes 30 players. It is reported to be player-focused, giving them ownership stakes in the teams and ensuring compensation better than the WNBA.

"It’s super cool. Obviously you want to plan for the future, but your feet are living in the present," Bueckers said to The Associated Press. "To be part of that which is something that’s so much bigger than myself."

"I definitely think the return on investment will be huge. I think this league is gonna do great things," she said. "Unrivaled is going to be a huge thing with people watching during the offseason of the WNBA."

Do you think Paige Bueckers should have her own AAU team?

