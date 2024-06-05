WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers and Delaware hooper Jezelle "GG" Banks participate in hilarious challenge

Ursuline Academy, Delaware prospect Jezelle "GG" Banks has been getting plenty of attention for her performances as a freshman. She was recently named the Delaware girl's basketball Player of the Year and has offers from programs like the South Carolina Gamecocks, Louisville Cardinals and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 15-year-old Banks is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 assists in the 17U category of the Nike EYBL Circuit for Team Durant.

With her stardom, she is already hanging out in the same circles as college basketball star, UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers.

The "Overtime Women's Basketball" Instagram account posted a hilarious clip of the UConn Huskies star and Jezelle "GG" Banks battling over a challenge to snatch a Gatorade bottle testing their reflexes.

Safe to say, Paige Bueckers who was also a high school basketball star had faster reflexes than the upcoming Banks.

"Paige & GG were LOCKED IN 🤣 @paigebueckers @jezelle_gg," the caption read.

Jezelle "GG" Banks projected as an elite prospect

Jezelle "GG" Banks has just completed her freshman year and has already started visiting programs and already has visited with programs like Maryland, Texas and Penn State.

During an interview with On3, she explained how she was approaching being so extensively recruited and the aspects of her game that she hoped to improve before she got to college.

“I appreciate all the coaches that are reaching out,” Jezelle "GG" Banks said. “I’m blessed. Some people don’t have the opportunity to get these offers at such a young age, so it’s just an honor. My options without the ball. When the ball isn’t in my hands, what can I do? Just how I can help my teammates better.”

According to a scouting report by ESPNW, Jezelle "GG" Banks is ranked as the No.1 prospect in the class of 2027. The report further broke down the aspects that make her such a special player.

"Banks breaks down defenders with a creative handle and makes plays for others with her distribution. As she improves her shooting efficiency numbers across the board, she will continue to affect the game further. Banks is patient in the pick-and-roll game and can make a variety of passes out of that scenario. She will need to learn the game more with the ball out of her hands on both ends, but she is a fearless young point guard and her future will be one to keep an eye on," the report stated.

Banks will captain one of the teams in the new Overtime Select League which was launched to pit the best high school prospects around the country against one another.

Jezelle "GG" Banks was also one of 42 prospects who traveled to Colorado Springs for the USA Women's Basketball U17 national team trials that will compete in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Mexico in July.

