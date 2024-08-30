WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers drops BTS clip from viral beauty brand photoshoot with Huskies teammates

Paige Bueckers signed an endorsement deal with hair color brand, Madison Reed, earlier in August. She was joined by her UConn Huskies teammate, Azzi Fudd, as the faces of the ColorWonder line of hair dyes from the brand. Incoming sophomore Ice Brady and freshman Morgan Cheli helped front the launch.

On Thursday, Paige Bueckers shared a video of the behind-the-scenes footage from the campaign photoshoot.

"20 minutes. Up to 25 washes. Endless possibilities 💕," she wrote in the caption.

Bueckers' partnership with Madison Reed is more than just an endorsement deal as it reportedly gives the guard an equity stake in the brand along with internship opportunities. She also has the option of franchising a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar in the future and has exposure to the brand's internal and external networks.

"I'm proud to partner with Madison Reed and share how ColorWonder helps me have fun with hair color and express different sides of my personality and style," the guard said (via CT Insider).

"From the start, it was clear that Madison Reed was a company whose values around team and opportunity aligned with mine."

Paige Bueckers is leading the NIL game in women's college basketball

Over the course of this summer, Paige Bueckers signed some major NIL deals that expanded the guard's business profile like no student-athlete before her. Through her endorsement with Nike, signed in 2023, Bueckers is set to release her own shoe in September. This is the first for any college athlete.

The $1.6 million (per On3) NIL valued star also became the first athlete to sign with a professional league while still playing in the NCAA. Paige Bueckers is one of the 30 stars signed to Unrivaled, the new 3v3 women's professional basketball league. The deal comes with higher pay than the WNBA and ownership stake in the teams.

Talking about her business moves to Sports Illustrated, Bueckers said:

"I definitely want to be looked at as somebody who you want to follow this path in NIL. For me, it's building the brand of giving back and using the platform and the gifts that I've been given and blessed with to give back to others.

"It's about being caring, being genuine and having real authentic relationships, not just using a brand to up my status but actually building relationships and long-term partnerships."

Paige Bueckers' upcoming season with the UConn Huskies will be her final one in college as she prepares for a transition to the WNBA next year.

