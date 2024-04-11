WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers flaunts her most vibrant sneaker collection ft. the Yeezy Boost 700

In 2021, UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers went on Overtime to show off a small part of her prized sneaker collection, and there are some fire kicks in her rotation for the most discerning sneakerheads out there.

Here is the video:

In the video, sneaker enthusiasts don't need to be eagle-eyed to spot the most amazing pairs of kicks from the collection. Among the pairs spotted was a pair of "Bright Blue" Yeezy Boost 700s, which the Huskies star says is her favorite type of Yeezys. At the time of the video, the colorway just came out.

Considering the Yeezy Boost 700 is Paige Buecker's favorite Yeezy model, she showed off another pair in the "Hospital Blue" colorway right after. There's no telling if she has more of the same model, but that's a story for another day.

After the two pairs of Yeezys, she had on hand a few pairs of Air Jordan 1s and a pair of Nike Dunk Low SE "Candy" sitting in the trunk of her car. Most notably, the Jordan 1 colorways Paige Bueckers showed off were as follows: the "Lucky Green" 1s, the Zoom Air CMFT "Aleali May," and the "Court Purple" 1s. The UConn star also said that Jordan 1s are her favorite model of Air Jordans.

But while that's true, she still had a different Jordan pair, namely in the Jordan 11 low "Legend Blue." That was the last pair she showed off herself. One last pair that she didn't explicitly talk about was a Nike VaporMax 2.0 Flyknit "Black Pink," which Bueckers was shown wearing at the start of the video.

There was also another pair of Dunk Lows in the "Green Glow" colorway, and just one more pair of the widely popular Panda Dunk lows.

Does Paige Bueckers have a sneaker deal?

Just like a lot of popular college hoops stars, Paige Bueckers does have a NIL shoe deal (two of them, in fact) with Nike and sneaker reselling giant StockX (via Footwear News).

These deals have allowed her to suit up in numerous pairs of kicks in recent years, though her deal with the Swoosh has likely locked her to rocking Nikes--specifically on the court. She's been seen hooping a lot in Kyrie 7s, as well as what looks to be a Nike Sabrina 1 "UConn" PE which featured a Husky logo on the tongue.

Poll : Is Paige Bueckers` sneaker rotation awesome? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion