WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers nails perfect no-look half-court shot during Huskies' practice

The sensational freshman Paige Bueckers recently stunned everyone with a no-look half-court shot in practice. The UConn Huskies are preparing for a big night to extend their perfect record (20-5, 12-0 BIG EAST) in the BIG EAST conference. They will face the Xavier Musketeers (1-20, 0-12), who have yet to win a game this season.

A recent video that surfaced on the internet, was a jaw-dropping moment for the UConn women's basketball team. Buckers nailed a perfect no-look shot from halfcourt during practice, Looking into the camera, she dribbled up the ball and, without even glancing at the hoop, launched the ball straight into the basket.

The UConn star is averaging 20.0 points per game this season. She has been unstoppable in 15 games this season, scoring 20 or more points each time. She also leads the Huskies in steals (56) and blocks (28) and is second only in assists (95).

Two UConn stars, Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards, have made the cut for the Naismith Trophy Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team.

redshirt junior and the senior are among the 30 players in contention for the prestigious award. The list will be trimmed to 15 on Feb. 21, when the Naismith Trophy announces its late-season team.

Paige Bueckers impressed with her deadly accuracy

Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies

It's a big night for four Huskies, who will play their last home game at Gampel Pavilion this Friday. Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin, and Nika Mühl will be celebrated in a special ceremony after the game against Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Bueckers is a sharpshooter this season, hitting 53.7% of her shots and 44.2% of her threes. Edwards is having a breakout year, scoring 17.8 points per game and grabbing 9.0 boards per game on 60.3% shooting.

She has posted 12 double-doubles this season, five of them in the last six games. Edwards has been in double figures in 23 games this season, with nine games of 20+ points.

Huskies guard Bueckers earns $652K yearly (roster + NIL) per On3, ranked 5th in women’s basketball for NIL earnings.

