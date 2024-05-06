WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers shows off electric moves wearing her convocation gown on graduation day 

Paige Bueckers marked her graduation day at UConn with a spirited dance while collecting her degree certificate. The Huskies star donned her graduation robes and waited in line for her name to be called out. Once her turn came, she broke into a dance amid loud cheers.

Bueckers starred in the Huskies' NCAA tournament run this year, taking the team to the cusp of a national title. UConn fell agonizingly short in the Final Four, losing out to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She will get another shot at her dream next season before packing her bags to go off to the WNBA.

Here is a clip of the UConn Huskies star breaking into a dance on her graduation day.

The 22-year-old joined the Huskies in 2020 and went on to become the face of the program throughout the next three seasons. In her time in Connecticut, she has played 85 games so far with just 5 games in which she did not start. Bueckers has averaged 19.8 points per game in her NCAA career with 4.8 rebounds per game. She has also assisted an average of 4.5 times a game.

Paige Bueckers’ bond with teammate Azzi Fudd

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is a closely-knit unit. There can be no better example to demonstrate that camaraderie than the bond between Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. In an interview back in 2021, the Huskies point guard said Fudd was the first person in whom she started confiding.

"I always confided in her. I used to keep everything to myself. I used to go through all the hard times in my life by myself. So, just being able to open up to her and being that person she can open up to as well was really important for me,” Bueckers told WSLAM.

The duo met during a USA basketball camp and have been inseparable, even while competing for the same position on the team. Fudd once called her best friend the ‘most annoying person ever’. Their friendship has endeared them to the fans and will likely be a talking point in their upcoming WNBA careers as well.