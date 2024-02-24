WATCH: UConn students show off their unmatched passion and loyalty for College GameDay at 6 AM ahead of Villanova matchup

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team remains the top entertainment on the Connecticut campus. A video surfaced on X today, showing the queue outside Gampel Pavillion at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday ahead of the Huskies clash with the Villanova Wildcats.

Expand Tweet

The Huskies are the top team in the nation as March Madness approaches. They currently have an overall record of 24-3, better than any other team in the nation. UConn has to be one of the top contenders for the national title, and the student's enthusiasm shows they believe this.

While Villanova is another heavyweight in college basketball in historic terms, the Huskies are favorites in this matchup. The Wildcats are having a mediocre season by their standards, with an overall record of 15-11.

UConn is at the top of the Big East standings, with Marquette being their closest chaser. Meanwhile, Villanova is sixth in the same conference, below Providence and above Xavier.

UConn's Dan Hurley on fan behavior during recent loss to No. 15 Creighton

The Huskies recently fell for just the third time in their season, this time to No. 15 Creighton. The defeat was a resounding one, with the Bluejays winning 85-66.

UConn's head coach, Dan Hurley, wasn't too happy with the fans' behavior during the clash and even felt the situation when walking towards the court could've turned dangerous for him and his players.

"I would just say, the Big East, in my opinion, should look at the passage to and from court, if you've got to go out there before the game, halftime, back out, end of game, (and) to put the most vulgar, drunk individuals that are going to spew profanity-laced things, climbing railings to get at me," Hurley said after the game.

"I think you've got to look at trying to create a safer passage."

The game was played in Creighton's arena, the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.