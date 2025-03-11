WATCH: UConn teammates Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold show off acrobatic style to Drake's "Spider-Man Superman"

Paige Bueckers was in a celebratory mood after UConn won the Big East Tournament title on Monday night. Bueckers took to her TikTok account to showcase her acrobatic skills alongside teammate KK Arnold.

In the video, Bueckers first appeared to sing along to rapper Drake's song, "Spider-Man Superman." Then she made the Superman pose of bending with one hand on the floor as Arnold jumped over her like Marvel's Spider-Man.

"BIG EAST CHAMPS. MAKE SOME NOISE YALL," she wrote.

Top-seeded UConn defeated the No. 2-seed Creighton Bluejays 70-50 in the championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. This is the Huskies' 12th straight tournament win and 30th tournament title, the most in Division I history.

UConn will be at the upcoming NCAA Tournament. However, the Huskies will have to wait till Selection Sunday to find out their next opponents, as they prepare to battle for their 12th national championship title.

Paige Bueckers makes Big East Tournament history

Paige Bueckers made Big East Tournament history after leading UConn to a fifth straight Big East title on Monday night. Bueckers scored 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals to help the Huskies claim their 23rd Big East championship.

The fifth-year UConn star also became the first player to win the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player three times.

"It's very cool. It's hard to do something that's never been done at UConn before," Bueckers said postgame. "I feel like everything's been accomplished, so I'm grateful and blessed. But it's really a team achievement, a team award, a testament to the coaching staff, my teammates, who do a whole bunch for me so I'm able to go out there and perform alongside them."

Paige Bueckers also improved to 66-0 in Big East games in her career since she has not lost a Big East game as a UConn player. She accepted her award before taking confetti photos with teammates and signing autographs for fans who waited for her after the game.

Monday night's contest effectively marked her final game in the Big East Tournament. The next time she will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena will be as a WNBA player, since Bueckers already announced that this season is her final in her illustrious collegiate basketball career.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is projected as the No. 1 pick for the 2025 WNBA draft, where the Dallas Wings have the first pick. For now, she will focus on ending her collegiate career with her first national title.

