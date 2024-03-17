WATCH: UNC fan hilariously roasts Kyle Filipowski and Duke following ACC tournament exit

Kyle Filipowski and the Duke Blue Devils came up short against NC State in the ACC Championship Game at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils were defeated 84-79 in a game where the Wolfpack played stellar defense, sweeping their rivals in the regular season. However, the big man's double-double was not enough for Duke.

UNC fan hilariously roasts Kyle Filipowski

During the halftime of the NC State vs. Virginia game, a UNC fan sitting right behind Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman had something to say to Duke and the ACC Tourney MVP.

Jay Bilas is a prominent Duke alum and the fan appears to be sitting behind with the message "Where's Dook?" on her phone (as Duke lost against the Wolfpack the previous night).

She was also wearing a t-shirt with an image of Duke’s Kyle Filipowski tripping UNC’s Harrison Ingram last Saturday.

The two-time All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman is averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an excellent 51.1% from the field.

Will the Duke Blue Devils make March Madness 2024?

The Duke Blue Devils and Kyle Filipowski will not receive the conference's automatic bid after their loss to NC State. However, they are locked to reach the NCAA Tournament because of their consistent rankings throughout the season.

Their recent ACC Tournament loss will not affect the fact that they are falling in rankings and will receive a lower postseason seed. Regardless, they are among the top 68 programs in the United States.

Furthermore, Duke has a stringent schedule, as they rank 57th in the strength of schedule and 11th in the simple rating system, which factors in both point differential and strength of schedule while excluding games against non-Division I opponents.

Also, the Blue Devils are averaging 80.2 points per game, ranking 44th in scoring offense and 10th in offensive rating. Duke has allowed just 67.2 ppg as they rank 52nd in scoring defense and 68th in defensive rating.

How far will the Duke Blue Devils reach in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

