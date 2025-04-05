USC star Kiki Iriafen recently signed a Skechers Sneaker Deal, joining the likes of other top basketball players in the NBA and WNBA.

Ad

The senior forward appeared in the latest Skechers commercial. In 2024, the brand reported an annual revenue of $8.97 billion, according to Forbes. On Friday, Iriafen shared the post on her Instagram with the caption:

“They That Sow In Tears Shall Reap In Joy” - Psalm 126:5

Ad

Trending

The USC forward reposted the commercial on her Instagram Story, accompanying it with a brief, two-word caption.

"Peace out."

Kiki Iriafen's post on Instagram (Credit: IG/@kikiiriafen)

Iriafen's college career concluded in the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on Tuesday, as the No. 1-seed USC Trojans (31-4) fell to the No. 2-seed Connecticut Huskies (35-3) in a 64-78 defeat.

Ad

The star struggled in this game, managing just 10 points and six rebounds over 40 minutes. However, her overall season performance can not be overlooked as she averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 49.0 FG% per game.

Her other teammates were able to step up for the team even though it was not enough to get into the Final Four. Rayah Marshall had a double-double (23 points, 15 rebounds), while Talia von Oelhoffen scored 10 points.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Spokane - Source: Getty

Kiki Iriafen happy to partner with Skechers

Kiki Iriafen has expressed her happiness at partnering Skechers, revealing that her collaboration is not just about basketball but in inspiration for other athletes to pursue their dreams.

Ad

“This partnership is about more than just basketball," said Iriafen. "Skechers understands who I am on and off the court and what I need to be at my best."

“I love that the brand is based in my hometown of L.A., and has the global reach to help me inspire and impact more female athletes worldwide to pursue their dreams.

Ad

"Skechers does comfort better than any other brand I’ve experienced, which gives me confidence to have them as my teammate as I enter into this next chapter of my life.”

Meanwhile, the WNBA draft is just around the corner, and Iriafen will be looking forward to the event, scheduled for April 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a college basketball journalist with Sportskeeda with over four years of experience with publications such as Sports Buddy and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Stephen has a degree in Computer Science, which provided him with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing, skills that are key for sports writing.



His favorite team is the Duke Blue Devils, largely due to some of the talents to come out of the program, including Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.



Stephen's favorite player of all time is Michael Jordan, and his impressive college career at North Carolina set the stage for his legendary NBA career.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Stephen likes to play football or just spend time with his friends. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here