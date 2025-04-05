USC star Kiki Iriafen recently signed a Skechers Sneaker Deal, joining the likes of other top basketball players in the NBA and WNBA.
The senior forward appeared in the latest Skechers commercial. In 2024, the brand reported an annual revenue of $8.97 billion, according to Forbes. On Friday, Iriafen shared the post on her Instagram with the caption:
“They That Sow In Tears Shall Reap In Joy” - Psalm 126:5
The USC forward reposted the commercial on her Instagram Story, accompanying it with a brief, two-word caption.
"Peace out."
Iriafen's college career concluded in the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on Tuesday, as the No. 1-seed USC Trojans (31-4) fell to the No. 2-seed Connecticut Huskies (35-3) in a 64-78 defeat.
The star struggled in this game, managing just 10 points and six rebounds over 40 minutes. However, her overall season performance can not be overlooked as she averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 49.0 FG% per game.
Her other teammates were able to step up for the team even though it was not enough to get into the Final Four. Rayah Marshall had a double-double (23 points, 15 rebounds), while Talia von Oelhoffen scored 10 points.
Kiki Iriafen happy to partner with Skechers
Kiki Iriafen has expressed her happiness at partnering Skechers, revealing that her collaboration is not just about basketball but in inspiration for other athletes to pursue their dreams.
“This partnership is about more than just basketball," said Iriafen. "Skechers understands who I am on and off the court and what I need to be at my best."
“I love that the brand is based in my hometown of L.A., and has the global reach to help me inspire and impact more female athletes worldwide to pursue their dreams.
"Skechers does comfort better than any other brand I’ve experienced, which gives me confidence to have them as my teammate as I enter into this next chapter of my life.”
Meanwhile, the WNBA draft is just around the corner, and Iriafen will be looking forward to the event, scheduled for April 14.
