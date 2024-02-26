WATCH: Utah locker room erupts with excitement following upset against JuJu Watkins' USC

Utah Utes wrapped the last road game of the season with a 74-68 win over the Trojans. Utah went into the game frustrated by their previous loss at UCLA. With this win, the Utes also created history, posting the program's biggest away win. They have never won against a team ranked higher than 15th on the road.

Utes coach Lynne Roberts shared this news with the pumped-up team who were then seen erupting in joy.

"Like we said, if we can get a spilt on this trip, we're good. We're good.Great job!," Roberts said.

Alissa Pili pu up 23 points and nine rebounds for Utah against her former team. She finished 12 of 14 from the line, which the home team fans did not seem to like.

“It means a lot, especially my senior year coming out with the win. Especially when the whole crowd is booing you, when you're at the line you get a little satisfaction making those," Pili said, smiling. "I think this game is kind of going to propel us forward for the remainder of the season."

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb also spoke about her former student, saying:

“We want to beat her [Pili] when she plays us. I'm extremely impressed with what she did when she left here. She put the work in.”

USC's Juju Watkins also creates history

Freshman guard JuJu Watkins made her mark in the program's history books by officially breaking USC’s freshman single-season scoring record. She added 30 points on Sunday, bringing her total to 675 points. Juju Watkins is currently averaging 28.1 points with 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Watkins has played just 24 games with the Trojans but is already an important cornerstone on the roster. After a decade and a half of dry spells, USC needed someone to take the lead and Watkins has been doing just that. The 6-foot-2 guard got down to it right from her college debut game when she scored 32 points with six rebounds against Ohio State.

Since then, Watkins has continued to revive life in the team. The California native stated that this was the reason for her to stay home.

“If I stayed home, I’d have the chance to build something bigger that meant more than if I went anywhere else,” Watkins said.

Juju Watkins' effect is evident as she has managed to draw sell-out crowds to the game. She has joined the list of women who are reviving college women's basketball along with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, all within her first year.