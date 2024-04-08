WATCH: Video of Dan Hurley's response to critics resurfaces ahead of UConn's national championship game matchup against Purdue

Dan Hurley has led the UConn Huskies to their second-straight national championship game in NCAA men's basketball. The team won it all last year and has an incredible record whenever they have made it to this stage. Four years ago, coach Hurley had warned the nation about their era of dominance that is well and truly here.

Before the Huskies 2024 National Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night, Hurley's iconic quote from 2020 has resurfaced. He had told a press conference on January 18 that year that his opponent had a limited time frame to the Huskies. In a video shared by the UConn Students X account, that statement now sounds like a prophecy.

Here is what the UConn Huskies men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley had said four years ago after a loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

“People better get us now. That's all, you better get us now. It's coming,” the X video shows him saying.

Expand Tweet

Here we are all those years later and his Huskies have been one of the most dominant teams in men’s college basketball. They won their fifth national title, the first since 2014, last year. Now, they are looking for the sixth.

UConn is going into the game against Purdue as the favorite to win. The program has never lost a national championship game and is 5-0 when playing at this stage. On the other hand, Purdue is playing the title game for the first time since 1969. The Boilermakers are yet to win the NCAA national championship.

Dan Hurley made his stance on player responsibility in the NIL era clear

Ahead of the Huskies’ Final Four game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Dan Hurley spoke out about the high expectations he has had from players since the beginning of the NIL era. He made it clear that the current crop of players has a higher expectation of performance due to everything they get.

“I coach the hell out of these guys because of everything that they get. And they have a responsibility to work harder and to represent UConn and to fight their absolute ass off to win games for our donors, our fans, the university because of everything that they get, that past players didn’t get,” he told a press conference on Friday.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 07: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies speaks after winning the Naismith Coach of the Year award during the Naismith Awards Brunch at Phoenix Art Museum on April 07, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Hurley's Huskies dominated from the start and never let the Crimson Tide breathe. They tightened the screw even further in the second half and won the game 86-72. Can they make it 6-0 in national title games?

Poll : Can Dan Hurley make it two-in-two? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion