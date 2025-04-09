WATCH: Viral Florida reporter Talia Baia resists celebrating Gators' national championship title because of "press box" rules

The No. 1-seeded Florida Gators won the national championship after beating the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars 65-63 on Monday evening. It was the Gators' third national championship in their history and the first one since their double in 2006-2007.

Ad

One of the faces that has become popular during this historic season for the Gators is Florida student reporter Talia Baia, who has gone viral for some of her interviews with the players.

On Tuesday, she posted a clip on X from the press box during the national championship game showing her reaction after Walter Clayton Jr. forced a turnover from Houston's Emanuel Sharp to win the Gators the game. She revealed why she did not celebrate despite her school winning the national championship.

Ad

Trending

"'No cheering in the press box' but level 1,000,000 difficulty because the team you’ve been covering all year just won the natty," Talia Baia tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Baia's post was in response to clips of her celebrating the Gators' natty win later with some players. Cincinnati Bengals' ESPN reporter Ben Baby critiqued Baia's celebration with the players on X.

"I do not envy the next generations of sports journalists who will also have to be content creators to command an audience. But that doesn’t mean compromising on basic fundamentals like not pulling for the team you cover," Ben Baby tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How Florida Gators' ESPN reporter went viral

Talia Baia has been covering the Florida Gators throughout the season and has accumulated a total following of 34,000 across X and Instagram as the season has progressed.

She first captured the attention of college basketball fans during the 2025 NCAA Tournament when her interview with Gators star Bennett Anderson after their victory over the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 went viral on X. In the clip, Andersen seemed enraptured by Baia, leading to college basketball fans making lighthearted jokes about the pair's interaction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the Gators' Final Four win against the Auburn Tigers, Baia and Andersen addressed their viral interaction.

"It's been pretty funny, I just gotta enjoy it for what it is," Anderson said. "[I'm] only gonna be famous for like a week, so I'll take it."

Talia Baia is a sports and media major at the University of Florida. She juggles her studies with her position as a social media manager for Barstool Sports and as a reporter for ESPN Gainesville. She has also worked as a reporter for WUFT TV and as a broadcast associate for CBS Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here