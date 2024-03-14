WATCH: Wide-open Bronny James visibly disappointed as Isaiah Collier chooses DJ Rodman over LeBron's son for a smooth floater

Bronny James and USC's Trojans tipped off their Pac-12 Tournament journey with a hard-fought 80-74 win against the Washington Huskies on Wednesday.

Despite the victory, there was a moment that highlighted Bronny's frustration. With 11:24 left in the game, when teammate Isaiah Collier passed up an open look for Bronny from beyond the arc, James' body language showed his disappointment as he dropped his shoulders. Collier instead found DJ Rodman for a smooth floater.

Bronny's freshman campaign has been a mixed bag, averaging modest numbers of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per game, shooting 37.1%. Many believe he's been underutilized in head coach Andy Enfield's offensive schemes, catching only glimpses of his immense potential.

This has fueled speculation that Bronny could explore the transfer portal, opting to bypass the 2024 NBA draft and seek a more prominent role elsewhere for his sophomore season. Fans and analysts alike have been vocal, urging LeBron James' son to consider greener pastures.

For now, Bronny's focus remains on helping USC make a deep run in the Pac-12 Tournament.

USC's season hit a high note as the Trojans extended their winning streak to four games with an 80-74 victory over Washington in the Pac-12 tournament opener. This marked their fifth win in six outings.

Boogie Ellis led the charge as the sharpshooting guard drained 9 of 15 attempts, converting five triples en route to a game-high 25 points. Kobe Johnson chipped in with 13 points and grabbed eight boards, while Isaiah Collier stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

While Bronny James' scoring output was modest at seven points, his defensive intensity left an imprint. The freshman showcased his lockdown abilities, grabbing five rebounds and getting a steal in 18 minutes.

Next up is a quarterfinal clash with a familiar foe, No. 6 Arizona. The Wildcats (24-7) are still licking their wounds from a 13-point beating at USC (15-17) on Saturday.

Jockeying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Arizona has yet to drop consecutive games under Tommy Lloyd in his third season at the helm, setting the stage for an intriguing rematch. Arizona beat USC 82-67 in January.