Watch: Wild brawl breaks out between Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Robert Morris during NCAA basketball game

A chaotic altercation unfolded during the Jacksonville-Robert Morris men's basketball game at the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic on Friday, resulting in the ejection of both teams' benches. The incident transpired in the second half of the match, with numerous players from each side becoming involved.

At the 6:21 mark in the game, the Jacksonville Dolphins, holding a 53-52 lead over the Robert Morris Colonials, called for a timeout. Tensions escalated, leading to a brawl that saw both teams' benches empty onto the court.

In response, officials decided to eject all players from both benches, leaving both the Dolphins and Robert Morris with only their five active players for the remaining six minutes of the game.

During the incident, four technical fouls were issued to head coaches Andy Toole and Jordan Mincy, as well as to players TJ Wainwright and Marcus Niblack.

Jacksonville ultimately secured a 74-65 victory.

No punches were thrown during the altercation, according to reports, but it caused a 16-minute delay.

Robert McCray V took charge for Jacksonville, scoring 25 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the field. He also had six assists and four steals.

Bryce Workman contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. Niblack had 13 points and five steals. With the win, Jacksonville improved its record to 3-2. Robert Morris suffered its third consecutive loss, bringing their record to 1-4.

According to Nathan Breisinger, it was only the first matchup in history for Robert Morris and Jacksonville.

Coaches apologize after Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Robert Morris brawl

Both coaches expressed their regret over the incident.

Jacksonville head coach Jordan Mincy said he consistently discusses emotional intelligence with his players, but they found themselves struggling to strike a balance between emotional control and standing up for their teammates.

“On behalf of our university and our basketball team, we apologize for the actions that occurred throughout the course of the game. You get so caught up with the emotions of the game,” Mincy said.

“We talk to our guys every day about emotional intelligence, but at the same time, we also want them to have one another's backs, so there's a fine line...It's a good basketball game. I hate that (the brawl) is probably going to be the highlight of the game.”

Robert Morris head coach Andy Toole also expressed regret over how the competitive game devolved into chaos.

“It just kind of turned into nonsense. It was not how we want to behave,” he said

Jacksonville are set to face Farleigh Dickinson University today as their next opponents.