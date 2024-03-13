Watch: Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller gets emotional meeting USC's JuJu Watkins after PAC-12 title win

JuJu Watkins has quickly cemented herself as one of the best players in college basketball. In her first season, she averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while adding 3.9 stocks, making the USC Trojans a viable contender once again.

After a stellar freshman season, Watkins got the opportunity to meet arguably the best player in USC Trojans women's basketball history, Cheryl Miller.

During their meet, Watkins gifted Cheryl a Pac-12 Tournament Champions jersey and cap. As she reveled in the "awesomeness" of the moment, the image brought the emotional side out of Miller:

"I'm getting teary-eyed on this one...Watching you guys, confetting coming down and Kenzie and the sentiment you guys had...Seriously, it doesn't get any better than this."

Moving forward, the three-straight National Player of the Award winner (1984-1986) had a powerful message about the support she has for her former team, which she helped lead to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 1983 and 1984:

"If anybody is out there who believes that the woman don't support one other and that these young women don't appreciate herstory, not history, herstory. This kid's the real deal. She's the real deal. We're blessed to have her here at USC."

JuJu Watkins has already put together a jaw-dropping resume. At USC, in her first season, she's continued her trajectory with more additions to the trophy cabinet.

The chase for Cheryl Miller by JuJu Watkins is on

While Cheryl Miller cemented herself with the Trojans, earning a jersey retirement for her efforts, JuJu came into the college with a stacked resume at Sierra Canyon and the FIBA U-16 and U-17 already behind her.

The 6-foot-2 guard has been dunking since high school and has flown into history books for the Trojans as well. Her phenomenal year saw her earn a spot on the All-Pac-12 Team while earning Freshman of the Year as well as a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

JuJu Watkins suiting up for USC

The first woman to ever sign with LeBron James and Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group broke the single-season and single-game record for scoring by a Trojan freshman, then led the team to a Pac-12 Tournament title over No. 2 Stanford.

However, the highest sight to set her eyes on belongs to Miller. Her peak from 1983-1986, which includes two National Championships and three National Player of the Year Awards is the mountain Watkins is trying to climb.

