WATCH: Zach Edey flexes height rejecting ladder to cut down net after Purdue's Elite Eight victory over Tennessee

After Zach Edey had 40 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Purdue Boilermakers to a 72-66 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight on Sunday, he showed off his 7-foot-4 frame by not using a ladder to cut down the nets.

The Boilermakers (32-4), the winner of the Midwest region, will face the winner of Sunday's South Region championship between the Duke Blue Devils and NC State Wolfpack on Saturday. Purdue, which has never won a national title, will look to reach the championship game for just the second time, and the first time since 1969.

Zach Edey labeled as potential lottery pick by ESPN draft analyst

Zach Edey's draft position has been among the most contested of any college basketball player in recent memory. While he has been named a consensus first-team All-American twice and could be headed to his second consecutive national college Player of the Year award, there are legitimate questions about how his game will translate to the next level.

While many outlets have labeled him as a second-round selection, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony believes Edey is a projected lottery pick, tweeting:

"Projected lottery pick Zach Edey silences the doubters with one of the all time best performances in NCAA tournament history. 40 points (13/21 FG, 14/22 FT), 16 rebounds and outstanding defense helping Purdue advance to the Final Four."

Edey has had a strong four-year career after joining the Purdue Boilermakers as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 1.7 blocks in just 24.6 minutes per game while shooting 62.1% from the field and 70.7% from the free-throw line.

He has had the best season of his career in 2023-24 while leading the Boilermakers to the Final Four. Edey has averaged 24.6 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.3 spg and 2.2 bpg while shooting 62.4% from the field and 71.4% from the free-throw line.