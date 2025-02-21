"Watching MiLaysia is just magical": Fans go wild as South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley pulls off tough move vs Arkansas

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley pulled off a smooth behind-the-back dribble en route to a layup against Arkansas on Thursday, leaving fans in awe. She finished the game with 15 points to help the No. 6 Gamecocks defeat the Razorbacks 95-55.

Ad

The highlight came in the third quarter, with just under four minutes to play, when Fulwiley received the ball near half-court from teammate Joyce Edwards. She then charged straight to the basket, switching the ball behind her back with a slick move before laying it in for two points to extend South Carolina’s lead to 61-33.

South Carolina women's basketball account posted the highlight on X/Twitter:

"SMOOOOTH AS BUTTTTAAAA," the tweet read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fulwiley's ball-handling skills put the crowd on their feet, with fans on social media also praising the sophomore's impressive play.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on X:

"Watching Milaysia is just magical," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"OK LAY! What in the [fire emoji] mess was that and can we have another?" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She may only be a Sophomore, but MiLaysia Fulwiley has already found the perfect balance of power and finesse," a fan tweeted.

"Oh my Milaysia," a fan expressed.

"Every milaysia clip is an automatic like, an automatic retweet. every. single. time," one fan wrote.

"MiLaysia Fulwiley is a walking highlight reel OMG," another fan said.

Ad

"That was nasttttttttyyyyyyyyyyyy," one fan added.

MiLaysia Fulwiley thrives as South Carolina Gamecocks bounce back from UConn loss

MiLaysia Fulwiley was in tears after South Carolina lost 87-58 at home to the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday. It was a tough defeat for the Gamecocks, who suffered their first home loss in over three years.

"We took this L, but we're going to bounce back," Fulwiley said postgame. "We're going to get to practice and work hard each and every day and just keep finding the way for us and our team."

Ad

True to her word, Fulwiley and the South Carolina Gamecocks did just that against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday.

Coming off the bench, the 5-foot-10 Columbia, SC native provided a huge spark scoring 15 points and shooting 60% from the field. She also contributed with four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes of action.

With the victory, South Carolina improved to 24-3 overall and 12-1 in SEC play, tying the No. 2 Texas Longhorns at the top of the conference standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here